brighton-student-told-to-self-isolate-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

A student in Brighton has been told to self-isolate for 14 days following a confirmed case of coronavirus being identified in the city.

In a message to parents, Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) said a pupil’s mother had updated them on the situation.

The statement said: “As I am sure many of you are aware, media outlets reported on Thursday of a first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Brighton.

“We are working in collaboration with and being guided by the local authority and Public Health England to ensure that we at PACA are acting consistently with the right medical advice.

“Today we have been contacted by a parent of a student at PACA who was contacted by Public Health England as part of their investigation concerning the confirmed case that was reported in the press yesterday.

“We have been informed by the parent that they have been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate their child at home for 14 days. If at any point the child is found to be symptomatic we will be notified.”

A third person in the UK to be diagnosed is reported to have been diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred to St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where there is an infectious disease unit, on Thursday afternoon.

