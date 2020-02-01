brighton-snap-up-tariq-lamptey-after-chelsea-academy-graduate-snubs-new-contract

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has joined Brighton in a deal worth around £4million.

The 19-year-old was in the final six months of his deal at Stamford Bridge and turned down a contract extension to move to the south coast.

His decision comes as a blow to Blues head coach Frank Lampard, who handed the defender his debut against Arsenal in December and was hopeful of integrating him into the first-team over the coming months.

However, Reece James’ emergence this season meant Lamptey’s opportunities would be limited and he opted to leave the club he joined as an eight-year old in pursuit of more regular first-team football.

A Chelsea statement read: “The 19-year-old played three times for Chelsea this season, making his debut as a second-half substitute at the Emirates when we beat Arsenal 2-1 in December.

“He also came off the bench in back-to-back FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge and away at Hull City last week but, respecting the wishes of a young player who sees his future elsewhere and whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season, we are allowing him to move clubs during this transfer window.”