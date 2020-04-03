🔥Brighton Pride 2020 has been postponed 'with a heavy heart' due to coronavirus🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

This year’s Brighton Pride has been postponed after coronavirus derailed plans for its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The organisers announced “with a heavy heart” that the events planned for the anniversary, which were scheduled for August 1 and 2, will now take place in 2021.

Mariah Carey and The Pussycat Dolls were on the bill to perform at the UK’s biggest Pride festival. Carey was due to play a 75 minute set that would have been her first UK show outside of London in more than four years.

In a statement the organisers said: “The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and with many events still planning to go ahead in July and August we were hoping to wait until closer to the time to avoid disappointing our volunteers, community groups and the public, but after carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and evaluating the ongoing risks and uncertainty, as well as the additional pressure any large event puts on the emergency services, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone this year’s Pride FABULOSO Anniversary celebration.”

They added that “with the potential of travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines to remain in place for an unknown length of time, we cannot in good faith risk the health and safety of our communities, volunteers and participants and proceed with an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city.”

It is not yet known whether performers at this year’s event will appear in 2021. Brighton Pride is “in contact with artists” and will issue an update as soon as possible.

Tickets that have been bought will be rolled over to the following year, and the organisers appealed to those wishing to cancel their ticket purchase to donate the price. Those to do this will have priority for next year’s pre-release.

Pride in London, which was due to take place on June 27, cancelled its events last week.