Brighton open to selling £50m-rated Lewis Dunk to Chelsea

Chelsea have made an enquiry to Brighton over central defender and captain Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls prepared to let him leave if their hefty valuation is met.

Frank Lampard is free to make signings after the Blues’ transfer ban was lifted and he is keen to reinforce his back-line, with former Chelsea player and Bournemouth star Nathan Ake mentioned as a top target this month.

But The Times report that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Dunk and have now approached Brighton over a potential January deal.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign, adapting quickly to the possession-based style of football advocated by manager Graham Potter to add to his already uncompromising defending.

He is extremely highly rated by Brighton and they value him at £50million – a fee that would make him the second most expensive English centre-back behind only Harry Maguire.

Interestingly, Leicester City tried to sign Dunk as a replacement for Maguire when he moved to Manchester United but he opted to remain at the Amex, while the Foxes were reluctant to pay Brighton’s then £30m asking price.

According to The Times, Brighton would not block a move to Chelsea – even midway through the season – and would not want to stand in his way of joining such a big club.

A transfer to Chelsea would give Dunk the opportunity to test himself in the Champions League, with the Blues taking on Bayern Munich in the last 16, and perhaps even force his way into England’s squad for Euro 2020.

Dunk is believed to be one of a number of centre-backs targets being looked at, with Ake – who can be bought back for £40m due to a clause in his sale – and West Ham’s Issa Diop also on their shortlist.

Chelsea are also looking at strikers, with Olivier Giroud expected to move to Inter Milan this month and Lyon star Moussa Dembele wanted as his replacement.

MORE: Chelsea wrap up deal for Bryan Fiabema as he meets new teammates after Burnley victory

MORE: Frank Lampard updates on new N’Golo Kante hamstring injury for Chelsea





