brighton-&-hove-albion-vs.-crystal-palace:-how-to-watch,-schedule,-live-stream-info,-game-time,-tv-channel

Who’s PlayingCrystal Palace @ Brighton & Hove AlbionCurrent Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-9; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-10What to Know Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. Brighton will take on Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Since Brighton’s past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don’t be surprised if it’s a close one. On Saturday, Brighton and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Newcastle United 1-0. After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We’ll see if Crystal Palace is willing to oblige them.How To WatchWho: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal PalaceWhen: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ETWhere: American Express Community StadiumTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryBrighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Crystal Palace.Dec 16, 2019 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1Mar 09, 2019 – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1Dec 04, 2018 – Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1Apr 14, 2018 – Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2Nov 28, 2017 – Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0