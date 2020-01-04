brighton-fall-at-first-hurdle-as-adam-reach-sends-sheffield-wednesday-into-fa-cup-fourth-round

Not even Alireza Jahanbakhsh could save Brighton this time. The Iranian tried a desperate reprise of his spectacular point-winning New Year’s Day bicycle kick against Chelsea 12 minutes from time as the Seagulls’ chances of staying in the FA Cup ebbed steadily away but the ball came off his shin and went wide.

Instead the hero of the day was Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach, whose deflected shot after 65 minutes gave the Owls their first FA Cup victory over Premier League opponents in 21 attempts since beating neighbours Sheffield United 2-1 in the 1992-93 semi-final.

And the win was deserved after a run of three defeats. Brighton were flat and seldom matched the visitors’ hunger to get a result.

The clubs last met in the FA Cup in the 1983 semi-final at Highbury, Brighton winning 2-1 before going on to lose to Manchester United in the final after a replay.

It lacked the drama of that occasion or the play-off semi-final second leg between the two teams at the Amex in 2016, when Wednesday went through. Nor did it have the spikiness of the league meeting the following season, when three red cards were brandished as Brighton won 2-1.

Wednesday manager Garry Monk had promised changes after three successive defeats, saying that some fringe players deserved the chance to show that they merited starting places. He made six changes to the team beaten 1-0 at home by Hull City, including bringing back Steven fletcher as captain and giving a debut to defender Osaze Urhoghide, 19, who joined the club last summer after his contract with AFC Wimbledon expired.