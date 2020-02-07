‘Brighton Beach,’ ‘Kinky Boots,’ ‘La Mancha’ lead nominees for St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

Graham Scott Fleming (left) and J. Harrison Ghee in “Kinky Boots” at the Muny. Photo by Phillip Hamer

Barrett Foa (left) and Ben Cherry in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of “Angels in America: Part One.”Photo by Peter Wochniak

Michael Keyloun in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A critically acclaimed Neil Simon comedy, a hit musical focusing on footwear and a Broadway classic about a man who dreams the impossible dream lead the shows in the running for the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards.The awards honor achievement in professional theater and are presented by the Theater Circle, an organization of St. Louis critics. Nominations were announced Friday. New Jewish Theatre’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” the Muny’s “Kinky Boots” and Stages St. Louis’ “Man of La Mancha” each scored nine nominations, with 12 other local productions receiving at least five nods apiece. A total of 25 companies were nominated for 51 different shows.The awards will be presented March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.Supporting actress in a comedyKa-Ling Cheung, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisMichelle Hand, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisJulie Layton, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. LouisLaurie McConnell, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreKelley Weber, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Michael James Reed (left) and Patrick Blindauer in the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of “Love’s Labors Lost.” Photo by Philip Hamer

Supporting actor in a comedyPatrick Blindauer, “Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. LouisChuck Brinkley, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreAaron Dodd, “The Mother—— With the Hat,” R-S TheatricsMichael James Reed, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisShane Signorino, “Popcorn Falls,” the Midnight Company

Nick Rehberger and Katie Kleiger in “Pride and Prejudice.” Photo by Phillip Hamer

Actress in a comedyKatie Kleiger, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisSofia Lidia, “The Mother—— With the Hat,” R-S TheatricsJane Paradise, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreRachel Tibbetts, “Never Let Go,” Equally Represented ArtsMaggie Wininger, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Will Bonfiglio in New Jewish Theatre’s “Fully Committed”Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Actor in a comedyWill Bonfiglio, “Fully Committed,” New Jewish TheatreJacob Flekier, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreAdam Flores, “The Mother—— With the Hat,” R-S TheatricsMichael Cassidy Flynn, “Classic Mystery Game,” SATESteve Isom, “Wittenberg,” Upstream Theater

Allison Winn in the Rep’s production of “Feeding Beatrice”

Lighting design in a playPatrick Huber, “Indecent,” Max & Louie ProductionsJason Lynch, “Feeding Beatrice,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisBess Moynihan, “The Women of Lockerbie,” SATEXavier Pierce, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisSean M. Savoie, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreSound designBroken Chord, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisKareem Deanes, “Fully Committed,” New Jewish TheatreKareem Deanes, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. LouisPhillip Evans, “Indecent,” Max & Louie ProductionsDavid Kelepha Samba, “Feeding Beatrice,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jane Paradise in the New Jewish Theatre production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs”

Costume design in a playFelia Davenport, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreDorothy Marshall Englis, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisLaura Hanson, “Wittenberg,” Upstream TheaterMichele Friedman Siler, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreMelissa Trn, “Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Gina Daniels (left) and Valeri Mudek in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of “Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika”

Set design in a playDavid Blake, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreDunsi Dai, “Indecent,” Max & Louie ProductionsTimothy Mackabee, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisMargery and Peter Spack, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreMargery and Peter Spack, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisSupporting actress in a dramaSophia Brown, “Fefu and Her Friends,” Theatre NuevoMichelle Dillard, “Milk Like Sugar,” the Black RepAlicen Moser, “Equivocation,” West End Players GuildCarly Uding, “Translations,” Black Mirror TheatreDonna Weinsting, “Nonsense and Beauty,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

From left: Christopher Hickey, Eric Conners and Kristen Adele in “Canfield Drive.”Photo by Peter Spack

Supporting actor in a dramaEric Conners, “Canfield Drive,” the Black RepJ. Samuel Davis, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreRyan Lawson-Maeske, “Photograph 51,” West End Players GuildReginald Pierre, “Equivocation,” West End Players GuildDavid Ryan Smith, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Rachel Hanks and Joe Hanrahan in “A Model for Matisse”Photo by Joey Rumpell

Actress in a dramaNicole Angeli, “Photograph 51,” West End Players GuildZoe Farmingdale, “Indecent,” Max & Louie ProductionsRachel Hanks, “A Model for Matisse,” the Midnight CompanyJeanne Paulsen, “Alabama Story,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisDonna Weinsting, “Salt, Root, and Roe,” Upstream Theater

From left: Alicen Moser, Roger Erb, John Wolbers, Mark Conrad and Michael Pierce in the West End Players Guild production of “Equivocation”Photo by John Lamb

Actor in a dramaGary Wayne Barker, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreJames Andrew Butz, “The Night of the Iguana,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. LouisRoger Erb, “Equivocation,” West End Players GuildBarrett Foa, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisSpencer Sickmann, “Farragut North,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

From left: Roxane McWilliams, Carl Overly Jr., Nicole Angeli and Chris E. Ware in the Metro Theater Company production of “It’s a Wonderful Life”Photo by Jennifer Lin

New play“Canfield Drive,” by Kristen Adele Calhoun & Michael Thomas Walker, the Black Rep“Feeding Beatrice,” by Kristen Greenidge, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis“It’s a Wonderful Life,” by John Wolbers, Metro Theater Company“A Model for Matisse,” by Barbara F. Freed & Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company“Nonsense and Beauty,” by Scott C. Sickles, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The cast of “La bohème” at Union Avenue Opera. Photo by Dan Donovan

Achievement in operaTerence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Opera Theatre of St. LouisMark Freiman, “La Boheme,” Union Avenue OperaChristine Lyons, “Norma,” Winter Opera St. LouisBrooklyn Snow, “Candide,” Union Avenue OperaRoland Wood, “Rigoletto,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Davóne Tines as Charles Blow and Karen Slack as Billie in the world premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons’ “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Photo by Eric Woolsey for Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

Production of an opera“La Boheme,” Union Avenue Opera“Candide,” Union Avenue Opera“The Coronation of Poppea,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis“Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis“The Marriage of Figaro,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Photo by Jill Ritter LindbergJayde Mitchell (left) and Kevin Corpuz in “Be More Chill.”

Musical directorJennifer Buchheit, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreCharles Creath, “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black RepRyan Fielding Garrett, “Kinky Boots,” the MunyBrad Haak, “Guys and Dolls,” the MunyNicolas Valdez, “Be More Chill,” New Line Theatre

The cast of “Kinky Boots” at the Muny. Photo by Phillip Hamer

ChoreographerKirven Douthit-Boyd, “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black RepJessica Hartman, “Footloose,” the MunyLorin Latarro and Patrick O’Neill, “Guys and Dolls,” the MunyDexandro Montalvo, “Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.Rusty Mowery, “Kinky Boots,” the Muny

Ebony Easter (left), Eleanor Humphrey and Tateonna Thompson in “Dreamgirls.” Photo by John Lamb

Supporting actress in a musicalEleanor Humphrey, “Dreamgirls,” Stray Dog TheatreLaura Michelle Kelly, “Matilda,” the MunyTaylor Louderman, “Kinky Boots,” the MunyCorinne Melançon, “The Boy From Oz,” Stages St. LouisMichele Ragusa, “The Boy From Oz,” Stages St. Louis

From left: Ryan Cooper, Sean Jones, Patrick John Moran, James Patterson and Nic Thompson in Stages St. Louis’ production of “Man of La Mancha.” Courtesy of Stages St. Louis

Supporting actor in a musicalTiélere Cheatem, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line TheatreKevin Corpuz, “Be More Chill,” New Line TheatreTristan Davis, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreEli Mayer, “Footloose,” the MunyPatrick John Moran, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis

Kevin Corpuz in Stray Dog Theatre’s production of “The Who’s Tommy”Photo by Dan Donovan

Lighting design in a musicalRob Denton, “Matilda,” the MunyTyler Duenow, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreSean M. Savoie, “The Boy From Oz,” Stages St. LouisSean M. Savoie, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. LouisNathan W. Scheuer, “Kinky Boots,” the Muny

From left: Mattea Conforti, Ann Harada, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Josh Grisetti in the Muny production of “Matilda.” Photo by Phillip Hamer

Set design in a musicalMary Engelbreit and Paige Hathaway, “Matilda,” the MunyPaige Hathaway, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” the MunyMichael Schweikardt, “Kinky Boots,” the MunyJosh Smith, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreJames Wolk, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis

Robert Doyle and Zachary Allen Farmer in “La Cage aux Folles.” Photo by Jill Ritter Lindberg

Costume design in a musicalGregg Barnes and Lindsay McWilliams, “Kinky Boots,” the MunyLeon Dobkowski and Mary Engelbreit, “Matilda,” the MunyEileen Engel, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreBrad Musgrove, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. LouisSarah Porter, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line Theatre

Terry Barber and Jennifer Theby-Quinn in “Daddy Long Legs.” Photo by John Lamb

Actress in a musicalMattea Conforti, “Matilda,” the MunyEbony Easter, “Dreamgirls,” Stray Dog TheatreKendra Kassebaum, “Guys and Dolls,” the MunyAmanda Robles, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. LouisJennifer Theby-Quinn, “Daddy Long Legs,” Insight Theatre Company

J. Harrison Ghee in “Kinky Boots” at the Muny. Photo by Phillip Hamer

Actor in a musicalDavid Elder, “The Boy From Oz,” Stages St. LouisZachary Allen Farmer, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line TheatreJ. Harrison Ghee, “Kinky Boots,” the MunyJames Patterson, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. LouisLuke Steingruby, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the Q Collective

Jeffrey Cummings (left) and Kea Trevett (second from left) in the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of “Love’s Labors Lost.” Photo by Philip Hamer

Ensemble in a comedy“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Metro Theater Company“Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis“A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis“The Play That Goes Wrong,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

From left: Valeri Mudek, Jayson Speters, Barrett Foa and Ben Cherry in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of “Angels in America: Part One.”

Ensemble in a drama“Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis“District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre“Equivocation,” West End Players Guild“Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions“Photograph 51,” West End Players Guild

Members of the cast of “Guys and Dolls” during opening night of the Muny’s 101st season on June 10, 2019.

Ensemble in a musical“Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black Rep“Guys and Dolls,” the Muny“Kinky Boots,” the Muny“Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis“Matilda,” the MunyDirector of a comedyMelissa Rain Anderson, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisKari Ely, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. LouisAlan Knoll, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish TheatreTom Ridgely, “Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. LouisEllie Schwetye, “Fully Committed,” New Jewish Theatre

From left: Sarajane Alverson, Margeau Baue Steinau and Kim Furlow in the SATE production of “The Women of Lockerbie”Photo by Joey Rumpell

Director of a dramaJoanne Gordon, “Indecent,” Max & Louie ProductionsPamela Reckamp, “The Women of Lockerbie,” SATEEllie Schwetye, “Photograph 51,” West End Players GuildTony Speciale, “Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. LouisJacqueline Thompson, “District Merchants,” New Jewish TheatreDirector of a musicalJustin Been, “The Who’s Tommy,” Stray Dog TheatreMike Dowdy-Windsor & Scott Miller, “Be More Chill,” New Line TheatreGordon Greenberg, “Guys and Dolls,” the MunyMichael Hamilton, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. LouisJohn Tartaglia, “Matilda,” the MunyProduction of a comedy“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre“Fully Committed,” New Jewish Theatre“Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis“The Play That Goes Wrong,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis“Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The cast and musicians of Max & Louie Productions’ “Indecent”

Production of a drama“Angels in America,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis“District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre“Equivocation,” West End Players Guild“Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions“Photograph 51,” West End Players Guild

From left: Denise Thimes, Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Drummond Crenshaw in the Black Rep production of “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope.”

Production of a musical“Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black Rep“Guys and Dolls,” the Muny“Kinky Boots,” the Muny“Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis“Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.

Nancy and Ken Kranzberg of Ladue attend the St. Louis Arts Awards on Jan. 23, 2017, at the Chase Park Plaza.

Special awardKen and Nancy Kranzberg

