brighton-2019/20-fixtures:-next-match,-tv-schedule,-kits,-transfer-news,-stadium

Brighton are reaping the rewards of new boss Graham Potter’s football philosophy as the season passes the halfway mark.
Brighton fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
January
11: Everton v Brighton (3: 00pm)
18: Brighton v Aston Villa (3: 00pm)
21: Bournemouth v Brighton (7: 30pm)
February
1: West Ham v Brighton (3: 00pm)
8: Brighton v Watford (5: 30pm) BT Sport
22: Sheffield United v Brighton (3: 00pm)
29: Brighton v Crystal Palace (12: 30pm) BT Sport
March
7: Wolves v Brighton (3: 00pm)
14: Brighton v Arsenal (3: 00pm)
21: Leicester v Brighton (3: 00pm)
April
4: Brighton v Manchester United (3: 00pm)
11: Norwich v Brighton (3: 00pm)
18: Brighton v Liverpool (3: 00pm)
25: Brighton v Manchester City (3: 00pm)
May
2: Southampton v Brighton (3: 00pm)
9: Brighton v Newcastle (3: 00pm)
17: Burnley v Brighton (3: 00pm)
Brighton kit 2019/20
The Seagulls have reverted to a more familiar look in 2019/20 after flirting with thicker stripes last season.
They will rock blue and white, with darker navy colours blended into the stripes for a modern twist on a classic design.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Brighton kit here.
???? Kitted out, like these two!
???? Make sure you’ve got yours!#BHAFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4nCpnrR2mW
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2019
Brighton transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) – Undisclosed
Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m
Adam Webster (Bristol City) – £19.7m
OUT
Ben White (Leeds) – Loan
Matthew Weaire (Colchester) – Free
Richie Towell (Salford) – Free
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) – Loan
How to watch Brighton games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Brighton stadium facts
Name: Amex Stadium
Capacity: 30,750
Location: Brighton
Year opened: 2011
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 75 yards
Brighton 2019/20 season preview
How will Brighton fare in 2019/20?
