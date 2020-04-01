🔥Brie Larson Reportedly Eyed To Play Princess Peach In Live-Action Super Mario Movie🔥

Nintendo are intending to mark the 35th anniversary of Super Mario in style. For one, multiple sources are reporting that the Nintendo Switch will see an avalanche of classic Mario titles hitting it, including fresh ports of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 3D World to the system. But video games won’t be the only way they’re celebrating the anniversary, as the company is soon to officially announce their long-rumored partnership with Universal Studios, which will include Nintendo theme parks and, apparently, a new Mario Bros. movie.

Details on exactly what this film will consist of remain thin on the ground, but the painful memory of the nightmarish 1993 Super Mario Bros. starring Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper still lingers. Thankfully, then, reports have suggested that this new project will be a combination of live-action and animation in the style of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu, with some characters CGI and some played by actors in the flesh.

And on that note, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and Disney is developing an Aladdin sequel, both of which we now know to be true – that Universal is eyeing Brie Larson for Princess Peach. And while it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to snag her given how in-demand she is, if the MCU star does indeed sign on, you can expect the role to be substantially different from her traditional depiction in the games as a helpless princess waiting to be rescued (that is, when she’s not go-karting, playing golf or competing in the Olympics). Her potential involvement may be an indication that this movie will be somewhat self-referential, too, perhaps contrasting the simple day-glo fun of the Mushroom Kingdom with our own world.

But of course, then we’re straying dangerously close to the same territory as the 1993 movie, and nobody wants to go through that again. However they approach it, I think it’s safe to say that they cannot tackle the material as it is. There’s barely any plot in a Mario game, so there’s got to be some kind of twist on the setting. In any case, let’s just hope they capture some of the magic that makes these games so much damn fun.