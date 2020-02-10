brie-larson-might-end-up-co-directing-captain-marvel-2

Brie Larson made a huge impact when she debuted as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel last spring. Following that and her scene-stealing cameos in Avengers: Endgame, she’s now a major force in the MCU. But could the actress move over into a directing role as well going forward? It’s certainly a possibility. At least, according to a new rumor about Captain Marvel 2.

Cosmic Book News notes that an anonymous source has tipped them off that Marvel is considering having Larson co-direct the sequel. She could then step up as solo director on Captain Marvel 3. Even CBN says to take this with a pinch of salt though, so clearly we shouldn’t put too much stock into this rumor at present. It’s certainly fun to think about, though.

Larson made her directorial debut in 2017 with Unicorn Store, co-starring her CM colleague Samuel L. Jackson. She’s not the only MCU star with directing experience, either, as Chris Evans helmed 2014’s Before We Go, while Karen Gillan did the same with 2018’s The Party’s Just Beginning. So far, though, no Marvel star has also directed a Marvel Studios production.

Neither, actually, has one person starred in and directed a superhero blockbuster of any kind. Ben Affleck would’ve broken ground in that way with The Batman, but he ultimately vacated both the director’s chair and the lead role, which were filled by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, respectively. It would be a heck of a challenge for anyone to take on, which is probably why it’s never happened before. But someone’s bound to try at some point, so why not Larson with Captain Marvel 2?

In any case, we know for sure that Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will not be returning for the follow-up, which will be set in the present-day. And as soon as we learn who Marvel selects to get behind the camera for Captain Marvel 2, we’ll be sure to let you know.