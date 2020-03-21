brie-larson-loves-the-animal-crossing-video-game-so-much-she-wants-to-star-in-the-movie

Captain Marvel may have been a great gig for actress Brie Larson, but starring in a potential Animal Crossing movie seems to be her true dream job. This weekend, Nintendo released the Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment of the popular video game series. Among those already pouring hours into the new game includes Larson, who’s been a longtime fan of the franchise. “The original game, the first time I played it was on Nintendo’s GameCube and it was just so important to me and my sister,” Larson explains in a recent interview with People.

The original Animal Crossing game was released in North America all the way back in 2002, meaning Brie Larson has been a big fan of the series for nearly two decades. Given her status as an Oscar-winning actress, Larson was also asked in the People interview if this love for the series means she would be up for playing a role in a potential Animal Crossing movie adaptation, if one were to be made at some point in the future. “Of course. I support Animal Crossing all the way, through and through. I think it’s good for our hearts,” Larson says in response. Though she doesn’t specify any specific characters, I personally think she’d make a great Isabelle.

For anyone who hasn’t played the video game, Animal Crossing can best be described as the most wholesome video game series ever. Rather than smashing goombas, stealing cars, or shooting terrorists, Animal Crossing vastly differs from other games by encouraging friendship and kindness. In the games, players move into a fictional town inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, and the goal is basically to befriend them and contribute to the wellbeing of the town. You can write your animal friends nice letters, send them gifts, or do other favors for them at their request. Additionally, you can catch fish, capture bugs, dig for fossils, and other simple activities to help pass the time.

An acclaimed actress, Brie Larson won the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in the 2015 movie Room. She also had memorable roles in movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Trainwreck, and Kong: Skull Island. Larson is also very well known for her starring role as Carol Danvers in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel, a role she reprised in Avengers: Endgame. She is expected to play the part once again in an upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel which is aiming for a release in 2022.

On social media, Larson has also been showing off her love for the Animal Crossing series in some recent posts, making it clear she’s very much a big fan. One post on Instagram has Larson wearing an Animal Crossing style shirt while holding the special edition Nintendo Switch themed after the game, while a tweet from Larson’s Twitter account retweets a series of photos of Larson looking similar to various Animal Crossing characters. You can take a look at those posts below, and you can read more of Larson’s interview about the game over at People.