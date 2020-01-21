bride-is-fundraising-to-remove-huge-non-cancerous-tumour-on-her-arm-before-the-wedding

Like most brides-to-be, Nikita Berryman wants her big day to be perfect.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old has been feeling down about her appearance due to a non-cancerous tumour that hangs down from her arm.

She was desperate to get rid of the lipoma, but the NHS has said they would not treat it as it’s harmless and ‘too large’.

Nikita, from Frome, Somerset, plans to marry her fiance James Lacey this summer at Midsomer Norton, but wants to get rid of the tumour before the wedding.

So, the bride-to-be is now desperately trying to raise £1,500 over the next 19 weeks, so that she can look and feel her best as she says her vows.

‘I’ve had the lump for a few years,’ she explains. ‘I got it looked at it to make sure it wasn’t cancerous and was pleased to hear it wasn’t.

‘Now I’m planning my wedding, I want to get it removed. I tried to get it off via the NHS, but I’ve been told they won’t do it because it’s too large.’

A lipoma is a benign tumour made of fat tissue. They are generally soft to the touch, movable, and painless.

They usually occur just under the skin, but occasionally may be deeper. They can range from the size of a pea to a few centimetres across.

Because the lumps are harmless they’re not usually treated on the NHS.

This has left Nikita with no option but to go private and get it removed at the BMI Bath Clinic in Combe Down.

But she says that a consultation alone costs £180 – and that the cost of removing the lipoma will start anywhere from £395 to £450.

Nikita says she can’t afford this expense while planning her wedding and honeymoon.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the operation, which has so far raised £450 out of the £1,500 target.

She said: ‘It was love at first sight with James, we met in 2015 through his sister and we’ve been planning the wedding for ages.

‘We’re planning on going to Italy for our honeymoon but haven’t booked it yet – we’re waiting for a cheaper time to book.

‘I catch sight of the lump in the mirror and it gets me down, it catches on clothing.’

She added that she has anxiety and said getting confirmation that the NHS won’t remove her lump has made her feel flat and deflated.

‘I’m not expecting much, but I would love to be able to feel confident on my special day and not have to hide under anything to avoid embarrassment.’

If you have a story to share about your wedding day, get in touch to tell us more by emailing metrolifestyleteam@metro.co.uk.

MORE: Bride-to-be wakes up from op to find her legs amputated

MORE: Don’t knock Poundland’s cheap engagement ring – getting hitched should be about love not money

MORE: Bride’s ‘aggressive’ save the date card demands guests save £4,000 to attend the wedding