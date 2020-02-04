brian-wilson-urges-fans-to-boycott-the-beach-boys-over-performance-at-hunting-event

Brian Wilson has called on fans to boycott his former band The Beach Boys because of a planned performance at a trophy-hunting convention where Donald Trump Jr will be among the speakers.

Wilson said he and his fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine have nothing to do with the group’s performance at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada.

The former bandmates also launched a petition calling for fans to stop downloading their old band’s music or going to concerts, “until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention”.

The 77-year-old tweeted saying it was a version of the band fronted by Mike Love, another founder, who owns the legal rights to the Beach Boys name.

Longtime Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston is also part of the band, who are set to appear at the convention on Wednesday.

Wilson said: “It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada.”

Wilson said both he and Jardine are “emphatically opposed” to trophy hunting and asked fans to share a petition demanding the Beach Boys pull out of the event.

According to the Safari Club’s website, Mr Trump Jr will be among the keynote speakers during the event at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada.

Attendees will be able to shop for the latest weapons and organise hunting trips.

The petition demanding the Beach Boys pull out was launched by Eduardo Goncalves and has so far attracted more than 70,000 names.

Addressed to the band’s manager Elliott Lott, it asks: “Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Beach Boys, Stayed away from those who kill for fun?”

The petition also threatens a boycott against the group if they go ahead with the appearance.

It states: “We the undersigned pledge to stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention and publicly state their opposition to this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun’.

“We will call on the Beach Boys’ record label, agent and publicists to disown the Beach Boys, and on members of the public to protest at forthcoming Beach Boys concerts, unless they do so.”

The Beach Boys were founded in Southern California in 1961. Their 1966 album Pet Sounds features a cover showing the band feeding goats at a zoo.