brian-may-reveals-he-felt-‘engulfed’-with-depression-and-anxiety-over-christmas

Queen legend Brian May has opened up about his battle with depression over the festive period.

The guitarist, 72, took to Instagram to tell fans that he found it hard to “show his face” and that he was “engulfed”.

View this post on Instagram Inspiration for the next 10 years ? Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep reaching for the stars. Ach ! A bit too glib for you ? Well, that’s my brave face. Most of this Christmas period I haven’t wanted to show my face because my face was grim. There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear … I get engulfed. Is it logical ? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed ? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world. Tomorrow I am wrenching myself back into ‘normality’ – starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering. Oh ! And the Veganuary quest ? It went OK on Day 2. Breakfast : half a grapefruit and crispbread with plant-based spread and home-made marmalade. Jasmin tea, black. Lunch : a Vegan Leggera Padana in Pizza Express with my littlest ones. That’s very easy – they do it all for you – they make it with Vegan cheese and it tastes just like ‘normal’ ! And for Dinner : some nice light veggies prepared by my amazing wife ! There are SO many great vegetables in the world – artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, roasted parsnips, new potatoes, and a rocket and tomato salad, perked up with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar from dear old Luciano Pavarotti’s home town. Plus a nice selection of nuts and raisins. Hey ! This is a doddle !! Ha ha !! Well, we shall see ! Happy Friday folks … we’ll soon be out of this murky Sargasso Sea ! Bri A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Jan 2, 2020 at 6: 49pm PST

Read more: Alex Jones shares sweet selfie to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary

In a lengthy message to fans, Brian said: “Most of this Christmas period I haven’t wanted to show my face because my face was grim.

There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me.

“There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me.

“Depression, hopelessness, fear… I get engulfed. Is it logical? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes.

“But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world. Tomorrow, I am wrenching myself back into ‘normality’ – starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering.”

It wasn’t long before many of Brian’s 2.1million fans got in touch to offer their support.

“We love ya Bri!! Better days ahead,” one wrote.

Another said: “Way to go Brian, keep doing what you’re doing.”

“I also get very depressed around this time of year,” a third wrote. “You got this! Enjoy the rest of your evening Brian!”

Read more: Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl to have more kids via sperm donor

Last year, Brian complained about ‘ageist’ treatment he faced at an airport.

According to the Daily Mail, the guitarist was teased over his iconic hairdo – with an airport employee apparently “sniggering” at the grey-curled star.

Brian is quoted as recalling the guard “looked at my passport picture, and then at me, and said: ‘Oh, but the man in this picture has black hair – doesn’t look anything like you'”.