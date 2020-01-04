brian-may-reveals-depression-left-him-feeling-‘paralysed-and-hopeless’-over-christmas

Brian May has opened up about being ‘engulfed’ by depression over Christmas.

The Queen rocker spoke candidly about his mental health, explaining he felt ‘paralysed’ during the festive period.

Taking to Instagram, the 72-year-old shared a snap of himself flashing a thumbs-up as he posed in front of a portrait of Jimi Hendrix.

Revealing this was his ‘brave face’, he began: ‘Inspiration for the next 10 years? Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep reaching for the stars.

‘Ach! A bit too glib for you? Well, that’s my brave face.

‘Most of this Christmas period I haven’t wanted to show my face because my face was grim. There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear … I get engulfed.’

‘Is it logical? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world,’ he continued.

‘Tomorrow I am wrenching myself back into “normality” – starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering.’

The We Will Rock You star concluded the post by giving an update on his veganuary, before adding: ‘Happy Friday folks … we’ll soon be out of this murky Sargasso Sea! Bri.’

Fans quickly flooded the post with messages of support for the singer, thanking Brian for being so honest.

Def Leppard’s official account posted: ‘We love ya Bri!! Better days ahead.’

‘Way to go Brian, keep doing what you’re doing,’ a follower replied.

An Instagram user said: ‘It’s okay to feel depressed once in a while, just look forward the great things that are coming!!

‘And well done for your second day on being a vegan….keep it up :).’

While one commented: ‘I really appreciate you talking about your mental health, it helps me feel less alone.’

