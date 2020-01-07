brian-m-walker:-unionists-should-be-more-self-confident…-irish-will-never-replace-english-in-northern-ireland







Language barrier: Irish Language Act supporters protest outside Stormont

We are now in the final countdown in efforts to re-establish our power-sharing Executive. One issue still to be resolved is the question of the Irish language. Failure to deal satisfactorily with this issue could lead to the collapse of these efforts – with dire consequences.

Such an impasse is completely unnecessary. It is possible to find a resolution on the language issue. We need to learn from what went wrong in earlier talks and we need to take a common-sense approach.

What happened last year when it proved impossible to get an agreement on the Irish language issue? While the talks went on, there was widespread public debate on the matter and this helped bring about their collapse and a failure to re-establish a government.

On the airways and in the press there was heated, often sensational, argument over the Irish language issue. Some language enthusiasts urged extreme proposals, such as bilingual signs on every street and road (including the Shankill Road) and Irish language quotas in the Civil Service.

In response to these proposals, there were extreme arguments on the other side that the language issue was all part of a republican anti-British plot and that people would be forced to learn Irish. Politicians made little or no effort to moderate the arguments, but often supported the viewpoints of their supporters. Reasonable views from the universities were not heard. Myths and exaggeration were peddled in the media.

All this fatally undermined the negotiations which were going on between the DUP and Sinn Fein.

We must avoid these mistakes. The subject must be approached sensibly and without overheated arguments. Some compromise will be necessary from all sides.