brian-cox-says-he-was-‘very-against’-smoking-weed-before-picking-it-up-at-50,-but-is-convinced-it-makes-politics-‘easier-to-bear’

Succession star Brian Cox is all for smoking weed, despite not picking up the habit until he was 50 years old.

The 73-year-old Scottish actor says he’d ‘recommend to everyone to get stoned’ because he thinks it helps to take the edge off today’s politics.

In an interview with The Guardian’s G2, Brian admitted he was ‘very against’ using the drug, but had an urge to try it later on in his life as he needed something to help him relax.

He said: ‘I didn’t start until I was 50. I was very against it, actually. You know I got married at 21 to an upper-middle class English girl… we had two children… it was all done proper. It wasn’t who I was, but happy wife, happy life.

‘Then when I was 50, I realised I missed out on what was going on with young people because I was so square, and I was working so hard, I needed something to relax. So, I discovered the wonderful world of cannabis.’

Brian added that, for him, smoking weed is a way of ‘dealing with idiocy’ while reflecting on today’s society and the political situation currently playing out in the UK and the US.

‘I recommend [weed] to everyone – get stoned. It does make the politics easier to bear,’ Brian said, before launching into a tirade about US President Donald Trump, where he branded Trump a ‘horrible human being’ who is ‘f*cking everything up.’

Brian said he thinks the ‘state’ the world is in today is a reflection of why audiences love his Succession character Logan Roy’s cruelty – Logan is a brash media head who puts his company before his children.

Suggesting it’s ‘astonishing’ how people can love Logan, Brian claimed: ‘All of our moral certainties have gone by the wayside with the elections, with the Etonian twit in the UK and pink Pinocchio in the White House, and you feel you can’t do anything about it.’

He actually scooped a Golden Globe for his role as Logan at this year’s awards, while Succession – created by British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong, also known for creating Peep Show – was named best TV drama over Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and The Morning Show.

Succession, a part Shakespearean-drama and part parody, follows the trials and tribulations of media tycoon Logan and his family, after he takes back control of his sprawling empire instead of handing control over to his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

And HBO’s dark comedy drama is set to return for a third series, with show writer Lucy Prebble telling fans they can expect to see a new season drop late this summer.





