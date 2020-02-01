Brexit reaction: UK political leaders respond to Britain's historic EU departure

The latest headlines in your inbox

UK leaders have responded to Britain’s EU departure with a mixture of optimism, jubilation, sadness and, in some cases, regret.

While roaring celebrations took over Westminster’s Parliament Square, led by Nigel Farage, swathes of Scots pledged their loyalty to Europe in a mournful vigil.

As Brexit officially made history at 11pm, Boris Johnson tweeted a call to “unleash the potential of the whole of the UK”.

“Tonight we have left the EU – an extraordinary turning point in the life of this country,” he wrote.

“Let us come together now to make the most of all the opportunities Brexit will bring – and let’s unleash the potential of the whole UK. “





Similarly, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The (UK) has left the (EU).

“We’re ambitious, confident and optimistic for our future – as masters of our own destiny, and a force for good in the world.”





But Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was quick to denounce the departure and pledge her country’s loyalty to Europe.

Sharing a picture of the EU flag, she wrote: “Scotland will return to the heart of Europe as an independent country – #LeaveALightOnForScotland.”





Northern Ireland’s DUP leader Arlene Foster UP marked the historic moment by appearing on RTE’s flagship Late Late Show.

Striking a conciliatory note with Europe, she said: “We are leaving the European Union tonight, the United Kingdom leaves, but that doesn’t mean we are not still neighbours and I wanted to send out a message that we are, and will continue to be, neighbours.

She added: “I am pleased that the UK has respected the vote that was taken right across the nation but I can understand there are many people who will not be celebrating tonight because they feel sad about that.”

Pro-Brexit supporters gather to celebrate outside Stormont in Belfast (PA)



Across the border Ireland’s Tánaiste Simon Coveney shared his own message of friendship and solidarity with the UK.

He tweeted: “Good bye & good luck to my friends in the UK.

“History is changing course tonight. I hope we can make the new realities work. Despite all that has happened through BREXIT so far, we will miss you in the EU as a close friend and ally.”





Meanwhile back in central London, Nigel Farge addressed the crowds to hail “the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation”.

He said: “The people have beaten the establishment. The real winner tonight is democracy.

“Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before.

He later told Sky News he felt “ecstatic, amazing”, adding: “We are better, bigger, stronger than being a star on somebody else’s flag.”