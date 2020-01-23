brexit-officially-becomes-law-after-queen-signs-off

January 23, 2020 | 2: 53pm

Brexit was finally passed into law Thursday with royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II — leaving the UK set to finally leave the Europen Union next week after almost four years of bitter debate.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans sparked cheers of “Hear! Hear!” in the House of Commons Thursday afternoon when he announced that the Withdrawal Agreement Act had been signed off by the Queen.

It was its last obstacle in the UK, with it now up to EU leaders to formally ratify the law in a vote next Wednesday for Britain to leave the bloc on schedule on Friday next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who staked his leadership on getting Brexit through — was understandably jubilant.

“At times, it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it,” he said Thursday.

It is not expected to face any obstacles when the bloc votes next week.

The EU Parliament’s constitutional affairs committee voted by a large margin Thursday to approve the Brexit withdrawal deal, preparing the way for a vote of all European lawmakers in Brussels next Wednesday.

“It’s a historical moment, albeit a somber moment, for us. We deeply regret this outcome,” committee chair Antonio Tajani said after the 23-3 vote.

It ends a yearslong battle to get Brexit approved — but still leaves deep divisions in the UK.

After the royal assent was announced, Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said the UK was in a “constitutional crisis” because the legislatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland did not back the Brexit bill.

The Scottish National Party says Scotland should hold a referendum on independence from the UK, which Johnson refuses to allow.

With Post wires