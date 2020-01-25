brexit-night-date-on-rte-for-arlene-foster-in-‘goodwill’-move

Arlene Foster is to appear as a guest on RTE’s Late, Late Show on Brexit night as a bridge-building gesture to the Republic.

The DUP leader has agreed to the highly symbolic interview in an attempt to help heal the wounds between north and south opened up by Brexit.

Relations between her party and Dublin are regarded as being at their lowest ebb in more than two decades.

Mrs Foster told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday night that she aimed to show people in the Republic first-hand that she wanted relations to improve and that she had no interest in seeing any new borders erected.

The First Minister will be live on air on RTE as the UK leaves the EU at 11pm on Friday.

The interview can also be interpreted as a signal to northern nationalists that Mrs Foster is committed to reaching across the political divide and making the new power-sharing Executive at Stormont work.

She told the Belfast Telegraph last night that she was a fan of the RTE programme, which is hosted by Ryan Tubridy. “I’m looking forward to the interview,” she said.