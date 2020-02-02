Brexit news: Prospect of Britain being a competitor after leaving EU 'terrifies' Brussels, says Nigel Farage

The latest headlines in your inbox

The prospect of Britain being a competitor after leaving the EU “terrifies” Brussels, Nigel Farage has claimed.

The Brexit Party leader appeared on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to welcome Boris Johnson’s tough approach to the forthcoming trade talks with the EU.

It was reported on Sunday that Mr Johnson will use a speech on Monday to toughen his post-Brexit stance ahead of negotiations and will say he will accept no alignment with EU rules.

Mr Farage has now said that he supports moves by the Government to move away from Brussels rules.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage celebrates Brexit Day (AFP via Getty Images)

“If we finish up with alignment, then it means the 88 per cent of our economy that does not sell goods into the EU is still bound by EU rules and that would not be Brexit,” said Mr Farage.

“I think he is saying all the right things. I think he is being consistent with the manifesto on which he was elected.”

Saying that the prospect of the UK being a competitor “terrifies” Brussels, he added: “I got the sense (before leaving the European Parliament, that for the first time since 2016, they are a bit more frightened of us than we are of them.

“What they fear more than anything – and bear in mind Italy is in recession, Germany is very close to being in recession – what they fear is a competitor on their doorstep. That terrifies them.

“What we should be doing, in our national interest, is to make sure we are a competitor on their doorstep.”

Brexit: UK’s final day in EU

Mr Farage confirmed the Brexit Party will remain active as an “insurance” against a slip-ups from the Government on the trade talks.

It comes after the Brexit Party leader described Britain’s departure from the EU as the “greatest moment in the modern history of our great generation”.

He addressed the crowd from a stage at his Leaves Means Leave party before the 20 second countdown to 11pm on Friday, when the UK officially left the bloc.

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square (PA)

“This is something that I fought for – for 27 years and something that many thousands of you gave your time and money for,” Mr Farage said.

“We faced an established that didn’t even want to listen to us. An establishment that never wanted that referendum to take place. An establishment that tried for three and a half years to frustrate the will of the greatest democratic mandate ever seen.”

He added: “The people have beaten the establishment. The real winner tonight is democracy.

“Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before. This is the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation.”