brexit-news-live:-boris-johnson-to-reject-eu-rules-as-britain-and-bloc-clash-over-trade-agreement

Boris Johnson is expected to reject the EU’s calls for continued alignment post-Brexit in a speech today.

The prime minister, who will speak in London on Monday, is set to lay out his stance of leaving the bloc with no trade agreement at the end of the year rather than taking on the EU’s rules.

“There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules,” he is set to say.

It comes after ministers including Dominic Raab and Priti Patel previously outlined their desires to stray from alignment, despite the EU stating this will hamper the chances of a free trade deal.

Live Updates

2020-02-03T07:05:06.700Z

Boris Johnson is set to deliver a speech in London today. He is expected to say: There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules.The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better, in many respects, than those of the EU – without the compulsion of a treaty and it is vital to stress this now.

2020-02-03T07:02:31.396Z

The UK and European Union will discover the distance between their respective ambitions for a trade deal as both sides prepare to reveal their hand.