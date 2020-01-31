Brexit latest LIVE: UK's final day in EU as Brits prepare to cut ties at 11pm
The UK’s final day in the EU has arrived as Brits brace for Brexit at 11pm on Friday.
Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Brexit day just before the historic moment Britain breaks its ties to the bloc.
The PM will say the night will mark “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.
The bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but Mr Johnson insists the divorce from Brussels is “not an end, but a beginning”.
These historic photos pay tribute to Britain’s rollercoaster relationship with the European Union, on the day we prepare to say “au revoir” to our closest neighbours and allies.
From the UK’s initial rejection from the European club in 1963, to the minting of a glittering pledge for “friendship” in a new 50p coin, these images are testament to almost four momentous decades of ups and downs.
Mr Coveney was accompanied on the early-morning tour by fellow senior Fine Gael figures Finance minister Paschal Donohoe, European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness, who is first vice-president of the European Parliament.
Brexit day comes in the middle of a General Election campaign in Ireland.
Fine Gael’s main rivals Fianna Fail have branded the 5am port visit a “stunt”, accusing the Government of “politicising” Brexit.
Mr Coveney rejected those claims on Friday morning.
“Whether we like it or not, Brexit is going to dominate Irish politics for at least the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.
“I know the public are fed up talking about Brexit, so am I quite frankly, but we don’t have the luxury of not talking about Brexit and preparing for it.
“It has such an impact potentially on the future of the Irish economy and the future of the Irish fishing industry, on the future of Irish agriculture, on the future of the Irish tourism industry.
“Put quite simply, all of the plans, all of the manifestos that are being debated and discussed in this election campaign, much of that is just aspirational if we don’t maintain and protect a strong economy through the challenges of Brexit.”
The Tanaiste added:
There is the potential for chaos here in terms of logjams and traffic if the new systems don’t work. I am confident that they will.
Ireland has come together to work together to make sure that our country is as ready for the new reality as possible and, on Brexit day, I think it is important to remind everybody of the fundamental change that we are now preparing for in the context of the relationship between Ireland and the UK from a trading perspective.
From next Monday on, the second half of the negotiations will begin to make sure that we get a trade deal and arrangement in place that can allow the 17 billion euro of trade between Ireland and UK each year to continue to be facilitated, and the 200,000 jobs connected with that trade be protected, and the 40,000 Irish companies that trade with the UK every month, many of whom do it every single week or day, that that can continue in a post-Brexit environment.
Mr Coveney said there would be “chaos” at the port if the post-Brexit processes do not work.
He said three large ferries arrived each day, each unloading 8km of trucks in a 15-minute period.
“What we need now for the next 12 months is more intensive negotiation to try to make sure that potential friction – that Dublin Port would be at the coalface of – is minimised to the maximum extent possible,” he said.
A number of Irish government ministers began their day with a 5am tour of Dublin Port, where 60 per cent of goods destined for Ireland arrive in the country – 40 million tonnes each year.
Deputy premier Simon Coveney said 30 million euro had been invested in the port over two years to deal with the “new realities” of Brexit.
“We are, as of today, Brexit-ready,” he insisted.
“We were prepared and are prepared for the new realities should there be no transition period in place.
“Because the Withdrawal Agreement was agreed, we have a transition period for this year which means nothing fundamental changes in terms of rules and regulations and trade.
“But, make no mistake, once the transition period ends that trading relationship also changes fundamentally and permanently, and that is why we will need very extensive new facilities here in Dublin Port to make sure the trade coming to and from the UK can be managed in a way that is as efficient as possible “
He said that would mean a series of checks on goods and, if no trade deal materialises, also tariffs.
Australia is aiming to wrap up a trade agreement with post-Brexit UK by the end of the year, a government minister has said.
Simon Birmingham, speaking on the day Britain’s vote to leave the European Union becomes reality, said Canberra was looking to an agreement which “essentially eliminated tariffs, quotas, trade barriers as much as is possible”.
The Australian minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment said Australia was ready to go “as soon as the UK was ready to start”, while the chief executive of the Australian British Chamber of Commerce told the PA news agency the country was “ready to deliver”.
Mr Birmingham, speaking on ABC Radio Adelaide, said Brexit has felt like “a never-ending story” but added there was desire to strike an agreement.
Brexit day is expected to be greeted with both protests and celebrations in Ireland.
In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests have been planned along the Irish border.
Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont this afternoon, before Brexit backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a count down to 11pm.
Last September the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced a contingency plan is in place to restrict police holiday leave following the previously planned October 31 Brexit day.
It came after warnings about challenges the PSNI may face following Brexit, including an uplift in dissident republican violence and potential public order situations.
It must not become a school’s job to identify and help EU families and staff apply for permission to live and work in the UK after Brexit, a union has warned.
The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said it was concerned about “unintended consequences” if schools became involved in the process.
The union argued that it should be the role of school leaders to simply signpost those who may need to apply for permanent leave to remain in the UK through the EU Settlement Scheme.
The Department for Education (DfE) says schools should help staff, parents and carers by directing them to the support and resources that have been made available.
Ian Hartwright, NAHT senior policy adviser, said it must be clear that it is not for schools to try to identify individuals who need to apply for settled status, adding: “Really, their role is to signpost anybody who needs help to government-produced materials.”
As the UK leaves the EU at 11pm today the Queen will be at Sandringham, her private estate in Norfolk, where she is spending her annual winter break.
The monarch has already given Royal Assent to the legislation for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, which the Prime Minister hailed as crossing the “Brexit finish line”.
She is not expected to make a statement to the nation regarding Brexit.
On Brexit Day, the Queen, as on every other day, will be dealing with official documents, such as Cabinet and State papers, delivered to her in her famous “red boxes”.
The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs has said that without a “level playing field” there will be no EU trade deal with Britain post-Brexit.
Simon Coveney, who is also Ireland’s deputy leader, said any diversion from Britain on workers’ rights or competition rules will see negotiations for a future trading relationship with the EU scuppered.
“There won’t be a trade deal if there isn’t a level playing field, one that is robust and credible”, Mr Coveney said.
“Standards will have to be maintained in regards to environmental standards, or workers’ rights and so on.
“That is only half of the challenge, the other half is around fair competition. If the UK is trying to derive a competitive advantage for its own companies in order to trade into the EU – if that’s the objective there will be no trade deal.”
It is “fanciful to believe” that Boris Johnson will complete a comprehensive trade arrangement with the EU by December, the SNP’s Westminster leader has suggested.
Ian Blackford cast doubt on the credibility of the Prime Minister’s trade deal objectives as the UK prepared to depart the EU, as he predicted there “could still be an extension to the transition”.
He said: “As things stand the transition expires at the end of this year. I cannot believe that the UK is going to be able to complete a comprehensive trade arrangement with the EU by the end of this year.
“There is no evidence that suggests that that is a tenable target. There is no nation that has achieved a trade agreement with the UK in such a timeframe, it’s – I would almost say it’s impossible.
PM to hail ‘dawn of new era’ in Brexit day address to the nation on historic night for Britain
Boris Johnson is set to hail the “dawn of a new era” as he addresses the nation on Brexit day just before the historic moment the UK leaves the EU.
In his final speech before Britain’s breaks its ties to the bloc, the Prime Minister will say the night will mark “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.
At 11pm tomorrow, bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but Mr Johnson insists the divorce from Brussels is “not an end, but a beginning”.
Mr Johnson will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in Sunderland. The city in the north of England was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum.
Addressing the nation an hour before the moment the UK leaves the EU, Mr Johnson will attempt to sound an optimistic note.
He will say: “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”
Some emotional Brexit Day front pages tomorrow…
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Thursday that trade talks with Britain would be contentious, particularly over agriculture, and he hoped that food safety would not be used as a ruse to protect certain industries.
Food standards, and the prospect that Britain would have to accept imports of chlorine-washed chicken from the United States in any trade deal between the two has become a symbol of what pro-EU Britons say will be a weak negotiating hand after Brexit.
Britain leaves the European Union on Friday to enter a transition period that runs until the end of this year, enabling it to open trade talks with the United States and others.
“There will be real contentious issues around agriculture..,” Pompeo told LBC Radio during his visit to London, which he described as him acting as the “starting gun” for a new phase in cooperation between the two countries.
“Our ask will be as it has been in the other negotiations. We need to be open and honest about competitiveness. We need to make sure we don’t use food safety as a ruse to try and protect a particular industry.”
Pompeo said he hoped that by the late summer of this year the two sides would have made substantial progress in talks, before they move on to the most difficult issues.
Brussels hosts British-themed festival to say goodbye to Britain
The UK’s penultimate night in the EU has been marked by British-themed music and celebrations across Brussels, hosted by Remain-supporting MEPs The Mayor of Brussels arranged for the city’s Grand-Place to be lit up in the Union Flag’s red, white and blue, while a band played English rock and folk songs in the square. Philippe Close set up the event to celebrate the friendship between Brussels and the UK ahead of Brexit on Friday.
The Standard’s Sophia Sleigh tweets…
Brexiteer calls for EU referendum date to be made a Bank Holiday
The Friday closest to the EU referendum date should be made a bank holiday, a Brexiteer has said. Tory Peter Bone told MPs he plans to introduce a Bill calling for a “United Kingdom Day” on the Friday closest to June 23 every year. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg described Mr Bone’s proposed UK Day as “republican sounding”, and suggested that a June bank holiday to mark the Queen’s birthday would “be nicer”.