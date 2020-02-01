Brexit is finally happening, but Britain remains divided
London — Almost four years after the British public voted in a referendum to “Brexit,” the U.K. is finally leaving the European Union on Friday. At 11 p.m. in London (6 p.m. Eastern), the United Kingdom will cease to be a member of the union it joined more than 47 years ago.
The British public has been bitterly divided over the divorce with the EU, and the historic day has been greeted with both cheers and tears in London. While many will herald it as a day on which the United Kingdom reclaims some lost independence, others will mourn it as a grave loss.
Opposing groups, pro- and anti-Brexit, gathered around Parliament in central London on Friday afternoon. They occasionally shouted insults at each other. While there is still a year of “transition period” to complete the actual task of Brexit, it may take a lot longer than that to heal the divided kingdom.
Below, CBS News’ will bring you ongoing coverage of the day that many here have dreaded for years, and many others feared would never happen.
European officials bid a teary-eyed farewell in London
Around 100 people gathered outside Europe House on Friday to say goodbye to officials at the home of the European Commission in London.
Some people were in tears as the crowd, many of them waving EU flags, listened to speeches of thanks from officials exiting the building.
“I am old enough to remember us going into the EU, and I don’t think that at that stage I was keen on the idea… But my life has involved Europe to varying degrees,” one demonstrator, John Minson, told CBS News. “It just led to a growing realization that, well, I knew people were all the same, but that we can all stand together. That the language barriers don’t matter. That geographical barriers don’t matter. That if we have the same interests, we can work together and make interesting things happen within the world.”