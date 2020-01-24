brexit-day:-what-happens-after-january-31?

Brexit day is fast approaching, with the UK on track to officially leave the European Union (EU) in less than two weeks. But how did we get to this stage, and what is in the Brexit deal?

Here is everything you need to know about the UK’s departure, including what the deal means for UK citizens and the changes to travel, investments and savings we can expect to see post-Brexit.

What is Brexit?

Brexit – a portmanteau of Britain and exit – was coined following the 2016 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum. The referendum, held on Thursday June 23, 2016, was to decide whether the UK should leave or remain in the EU. Leave won by 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent. More than 30 million people voted meaning the turnout was 71.8 per cent.

The UK had been due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, two years after Article 50 was invoked triggering the exit process, but the original withdrawal agreement was rejected several times by MPs.

The EU granted an initial extension until April 12, 2019, before backing a six-month extension until October 31, 2019.

After failing to pass a revised Brexit deal into law, and with the Benn Act preventing a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was legally required to ask for another extension. EU leaders agreed to this and set a new departure date of January 31, 2020.