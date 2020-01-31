brexit-day:-what-business-wants-from-the-eu-exit-talks

As Britain departs the EU, here is the wish list from chief executives for those crunch negotiations…

Retail

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said the Government is aiming to secure a “zero-tariff, zero-quotas deal” from the talks, which begin on March 3. Such a deal is the key hope in retail, as is keeping the current state of the UK’s internal market between countries.

Remain backer and Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton says: “Free trade is obviously the biggest issue. If we want a stable economy that’s where we have to go. Anything else will destabilise the economy. Free movement is important as well. That will ensure GDP growth for a long time to come.”

Mulberry chief Thierry Andretta adds: “We need the government to focus on delivering clarity. We ask agreements are finalised within the next 11 months as UK businesses need certainty. UK businesses should not be required to pay duties on raw material and components sourced from within the EU.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, says: “The Government needs to put consumers first, agreeing a comprehensive deal with the EU that continues zero-tariff trade and minimises any new barriers to trade. Without these, it will be the public who will face higher prices and reduced choice on the shelves.”

Technology

Data and immigration are at the heart of the tech industry’s demands. The sector is keen Britain does not diverge from regulations like GDPR while there are also fears there could be interruptions to data flows.

Russ Shaw of industry body Tech London Associates warns: “Without an adequacy decision from the EU, organisations will have to rely on costly, ad hoc legal mechanisms to allow lawful data transfers. This would create a significant challenge for smaller businesses that want to do business in Europe but can’t afford to absorb legal costs.” An immediate abolition of the Tier 2 visa cap for skilled workers is also a priority.

Energy

Working with Europe to combat climate change while keeping prices low for consumers is top of the agenda for the energy sector. Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s interim chief executive, says her industry “is looking forward to working with the UK government to achieve a deal that will support the energy sector in its mission to carry on its decarbonisation, while supporting other parts of the economy and society on that same journey in order to reach net-zero by 2050, creating new opportunities across the country”.

Banking

For banking and the wider City, equivalence would make life easier. But hardliners in the Square Mile actually want banks to go for it outside Europe, to facilitate the expansion of global trade. One banker says: “Reform of the ill-conceived 8% ‘UK banks corporation tax surcharge’ has been on the industry’s agenda ever since its creation… maybe the Brexit dividend will act as a catalyst for progress.”

Nationwide chief Joe Garner says: “We are concerned by the divisions between and within communities and would like to see a period of reconciliation.”

Property

London’s property businesses want Boris Johnson to focus efforts on skills and frictionless trade. Helen Gordon, chief executive of residential landlord Grainger, says: “It will be key to ensure, through the Brexit negotiations, that we have arrangements in place in relation to construction skills and resources, to enable property and construction businesses to achieve the UK’s housing and infrastructure goals.”

West End landlord Shaftesbury’s Brian Bickell adds: “We need a close relationship with the EU, which will always be our most important trading partner, with the frictionless arrangements the Brexiteers promised in the referendum. Anything less would be economic madness.”

Allan Lockhart, at retail landlord NewRiver urges the government to refocus attention on “addressing the major issues facing the country”.

Lockhart says: “The Government has been distracted for 3 years dealing with Brexit, meaning key issues have been neglected including infrastructure, greater regional investment, more homes, town centre regeneration and addressing the gross unfairness of the business rate system. That’s what the retail real estate sector, and the wider UK community, need from the Government.”

Savills chief executive Mark Ridley says: “We need the government to grasp the opportunity for a more comprehensive sector based approach, respecting the importance of our key sectors including financial, TMT and manufacturing, and London’s leading position in these markets. We now have a real opportunity to seize this initiative without lurching towards another cliff edge deadline, which delays occupiers, investors and developers from making the decisions they need to make for their business.”

Manufacturing

Britain’s makers have been among the most vocal in warning of the impact of a cliff-edge Brexit with complex, just-in-time supply chains. Paul Everitt, boss of the body for aerospace, defence, security and space ADS, says: “Our sectors are looking to the Government to secure a good deal that continues our participation in successful EU regulatory regimes covering aviation safety and chemicals.” Future collaboration with the EU on research and development is also a priority. Tim Figures from the trade body Make UK adds: “For UK manufacturers, an ambitious free-trade agreement is a necessity.”

Advertising

Ensuring that businesses remain confident to spend on marketing is the broad desire for London’s throng of media agencies. The & Partnership’s Johnny Hornby says: “My hope is that with a comfortable majority Boris can now return to being a One Nation Tory, and in so doing despite all the bluster in the end sense prevails and he does the softest most closely aligned Brexit possible – thereby creating the least damage to our and our clients’ businesses”

Rival Sir Martin Sorrell plans to shift his business S4 Capital’s focus towards faster-growing markets beyond the European Union but adds: “I live in hope that the new entrenched government will develop a ‘Singapore on steroids’ approach embodying low-tax, regulation-lite policies that attract digital giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba and Tencent, rather than discourage them.”

Investment

Investors will be keen to have no interruption to their access to European markets post-Brexit. “The UK government and EU need to ensure that our industry can continue to seamlessly manage savers’ money across Europe,” says Chris Cummings of the Investment Association. Richard Buxton, of Merian Global Investors, believes that if investors decide that Brexit will be drawn out then “its relevance to markets and significant parts of the economy could fade quite quickly. Such a result could be a real boon for UK equity investors, even if the route to this point has been long-winded and tortuous”.

Consumer and Leisure

Firms want to ensure they can have straightforward trading with the EU. Marnie Millard at Vimto maker Nichols says: “International businesses such as Nichols benefit from clarity regarding trading regulations. Our hope for both businesses and consumers is that trading with the EU remains straightforward and seamless.”

Meanwhile City Pub Group chairman Clive Watson reckons: “We need to ensure the food supply chain remains frictionless so the hospitality sector has access to fresh food.”

Business bodies

Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, says: “On the whole our members have tended to favour aligning with the EU to get access to the Single Market. Throughout the negotiations, communication will be key. The Government has signalled it favours a looser relationship, but it needs to get much clearer about exactly what it wants. The more we know about the intended direction of travel, the more chance business has to get ready in time. Alongside the Brexit talks, the Government should also take firm steps to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s own internal market.”

British Chambers of Commerce Director General Dr Adam Marshall adds: “For business, Brexit is far from done. The negotiations that are beginning now will have an impact on the business environment, both in London and all across the UK, for decades. Business and government now need to work hand-in-hand to get the details right on trade, customs, regulation, access to people and so much more.”

London First chief executive Jasmine Whitbread says: “First on the agenda must be our future trading relationship with the EU. With time running short, it is imperative we get a deal in place before December and one which recognises the vital contribution of services to the UK’s economy. Second is the shape of the future immigration system, which must avoid clamping down too heavily on unskilled workers, as they would hit total GDP. Firms across the capital and beyond want to support the roll-out of the new points based system, but need time to prepare for changes.”