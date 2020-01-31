Brexit Day LIVE: UK's final hours in EU as Brits prepare to cut ties at 11pm
The UK’s final day in the EU has arrived as Brits brace for Brexit at 11pm on Friday.
Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Brexit day just before the historic moment Britain breaks its ties to the bloc.
The PM will say the night will mark “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.
The bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but Mr Johnson insists the divorce from Brussels is “not an end, but a beginning”.
European Council president Charles Michel spoke of an “exceptional day” as the UK entered its final hours in the bloc.
The EU’s three presidents delivered a statement on the future of the bloc in Brussels.
Mr Michel said:
Today is an exceptional day for the European Union and today probably we have mixed feelings.
It’s never a happy moment when someone leaves but we are opening a new chapter.
And we will devote all our energy to building a stronger and more ambitious European Union.
Jo Cox’s husband tweeted asking for both sides to help rebuild “the ties that bind us”
The First Minister said she believed Scotland to be “on the cusp” of independence.
Closing her speech in Edinburgh, she said:
An independent Scotland will be born from the strength of our capacity to persuade.
History tells us that change often comes quickly after many years when the obstacles seemed great.
In Scotland, I believe we are on the cusp of such a moment.
For those of us lucky to be part of the independence movement today we know the groundwork has been laid and a better future imagined.
Now is the time to stay focused and build our strength to secure our right to choose and win Scotland’s independence.
The First Minister did not rule out testing the possibility of a consultative referendum in court if the UK Government continues to deny requests for another poll.
While she admitted there was legal ambiguity around the powers of the Scottish Parliament to hold a non-binding vote, she said: “That means it cannot be said definitively that it would not be legal, but equally it cannot be described as being beyond legal doubt.
“If a proposal for a referendum on that basis was brought forward, it would be challenged in court.
“If a court ruled that it was legal, it wouldn’t be a ‘wildcat referendum’ as our opponents like to brand it – it would be within the remit of the Scottish Parliament.
“Now, should the UK Government continue to deny Scotland’s right to choose, we may reach the point where it is necessary for this issue to be tested.
“I am not ruling that out.”
Ms Sturgeon said the UK Government’s rejection of another independence referendum is “a sign of weakness, not of strength”.
She said: “If they had any confidence in the argument for the Westminster union, they would have no problem with the people of Scotland having the right to choose.
“It is the fear of defeat that is making them so desperate to deny us the choice. We should draw encouragement from that.”
The SNP leader urged those in the independence movement to “stay the course”.
She said:
We must not let the Tories turn a positive, persuasive and invigorating discussion about the best future for our country into an arid and bitter argument about process and procedure.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the sadness of leaving the European Union will be “tinged with anger” in Scotland.
Giving a speech in Edinburgh on Friday, Ms Sturgeon is also expected to lay out the “next steps” for Scotland’s future.
The First Minister said: “But that’s not what I want to do today. Instead I want to focus on something much, much more important: Hope.
“Hope for a better future. A future in which our path as a country is determined by the people who live here.”
Former Green Party leader, and the party’s only MP, Caroline Lucas is not celebrating Brexit Day:
Michael Heaver is ready to celebrate:
Dominic Cummings told reporters he was feeling: “tip-top” as he left his London home.
Here’s more pictures of Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe’s stunt as she leaves Brussels:
Andrea Leadsom and Robert Halfon are celebrating Brexit Day:
Sky’s Kay Burley is at Leeds Market this morning to talk to traders but she has just tweeted about her interview with Michael Gove earlier:
Nicola Sturgeon is set to make a speech, saying Scotland is being pulled out of the EU against its will.
More celebrations in Brussels this morning:
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen added:
Of course, we want to work together as close as possible.
The crucial part is the single market.
And there, there is a clear trade-off – the closer the UK wants to be to the single market, the more they have to respect the rules of the single market.
If they do not want to respect the rules and the standards of the single market, the more distant, of course, they will be.
So, this is the room where we have to negotiate.
Brexit Party MEPs leaving Brussels: