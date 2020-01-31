Brexit Day LIVE: UK's final hours in EU as Brits prepare to cut ties at 11pm

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s final day in the EU has arrived as Brits brace for Brexit at 11pm on Friday.

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Brexit day just before the historic moment Britain breaks its ties to the bloc.

The PM will say the night will mark “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.

The bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but Mr Johnson insists the divorce from Brussels is “not an end, but a beginning”.

