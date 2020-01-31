Brexit Day: Historic photos document Britain's turbulent love affair with the EU… and imminent divorce

The latest headlines in your inbox

These historic photos pay tribute to Britain’s rollercoaster relationship with the European Union, on the day we prepare to say “au revoir” to our closest neighbours and allies.

From the UK’s initial rejection from the European club in 1963, to the minting of a glittering pledge for “friendship” in a new 50p coin, these images are testament to almost four momentous decades of ups and downs.

One black-and-white snap shows a po-faced Charles de Gaulle, who vetoed Britain’s application to join the bloc’s precursor the European Economic Community (EEC), both in 1963 and 1967.

The UK’s membership was finally accepted in 1973, but the run-up was a messy business, as a picture of an ink-stained Edward Heath attests.

French President General Charles de Gaulle gives a televised speech on New Year’s Eve 1962 (AFP/Getty Images)



The then prime minister arrived in Brussels on January 22, 1972 to sign the treaty admitting the UK to the ECC, when he was ambushed by intruder Marie Louise Kwiatkowski.

Mr Heath cleaned up following the ruckus, putting pen to paper to certify the Treaty of Accession. This saw the UK welcomed into the European communities, alongside Ireland and Denmark, when it came into force on January 1, 1973.

Marie-Louise Kwiatkowski throws ink over Edward Heath in Brussels (Popperfoto/Getty Images)



A photo taken some two years later shows a jubilant Margaret Thatcher sporting a jumper bearing the flags of European nations, including the Union Jack.

The picture was taken during her “Yes” to Europe campaign, which led all the way to the United Kingdom European Communities membership referendum on June 5, 1975.

The country was asked to vote on the question: “Do you think the UK should stay in the European Community (Common Market)?”. The answer, from 67 per cent of the British public, was a resounding “yes”.

Margaret Thatcher makes the case for saying ‘Yes to Europe’ in London’s Parliament Square, 1975 (PA )



From there, the British-European weathered a stream of tensions, reconciliation and grand occasions, including the birth of the modern day EU via the 1993 Maastricht Treaty, the ban of British beef following the “mad cow” scare of the late 1990s, and the 2007 signing of the controversial Lisbon Treaty.

But it was in February 2016 that David Cameron announced the beginnings of a true seachange – setting June 23 as the date of the EU membership referendum.

Prime Minister David Cameron announces the date of the 2016 EU referendum (PA)



Months of fierce campaigning from both sides of the debate saw fierce clashes from “Remainers” and “Leavers”, with the word “Brexit” becoming a headline and dinner table staple.

A new prime minister, Theresa May, fought hard to get her “Brexit means Brexit” message through parliament but her earnest attempts ended in frustration and tears.

Theresa May announces her resignation as PM outside 10 Downing Street (Getty Images)



Boris Johnson took up the mantle, sweeping to resounding victory in December’s General Election and paving the way for the final ratification of his EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

And now, as the dust settles, with Britain’s departure from the EU just hours away, the UK looks towards a brave new future with new treatise and partnerships.

A new 50 pence piece is released to mark Brexit day (PA)



During his final speech in the European Parliament, MEP Nigel Farage insisted “we’re never coming back”.

But the new 50p coin released today offers a less belligerent message.

“Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations,” it reads. “31 January 2020.”