brexit-campaigners-will-gather-at-stormont-to-celebrate-uk-leaving-eu

Pro-Brexit demonstrators are to gather at the gates of Stormont next Friday night with Union flags to celebrate the UK leaving the EU.

DUP MLA Jim Wells said they had been disappointed that while a huge event will be held outside Parliament in London, nothing had been organised in Northern Ireland.

“So we have decided to hold our own gathering at the gates of Stormont at 10.30pm for the Brexit countdown,” Mr Wells said.

“It will be a well-behaved event with lots of Union flags to celebrate what is a joyous occasion for us. I will have my tin of Fanta.

“This will be a grassroots gathering which is being organised by UKIP’s Raymond Stewart and other Brexiteers.

“There may be some political speeches and I hope that every pro-Brexit MLA, MP and councillor in Northern Ireland will come along to join us.”

Mr Wells said he would be contacting the Assembly Commission to ask for the gates of Stormont to be opened so the demonstrators could march up the hill to Sir Edward Carson’s statute and back down again.