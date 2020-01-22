brexit-bill-clears-britain-parliament,-set-to-become-law

Royal assent could be given as early as Thursday.

London:

Legislation enabling Britain to leave the European Union at the end of this month cleared parliament Wednesday, after the upper House of Lords abandoned attempts to force changes to the landmark bill.

In a series of votes the elected lower House of Commons rejected five amendments and sent the bill back to the Lords, who agreed to back down. Royal assent could be given as early as Thursday.

