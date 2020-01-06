brewdog-is-launching-their-first-entirely-alcohol-free-beer-bar

Alcohol-free spirits, beers and even prosecco exploded last year. In 2020, the trend is set to continue.

In addition to this, BrewDog will be running ‘Drink All You Can Jan’ across all bars. The initiative offers drinkers unlimited refills of BrewDog alcohol-free beers in all bars for the entire month.

And to capitalise on those who want an adult drink without the risk of a hangover, beer brand BrewDog is launching a completely alcohol-free bar in London.

Perfect for Dry January and beyond, the BrewDog AF Bar opens today, 6 January, at midday at Mews Unit of the Bower Development at 211 Old Street, EC1V 9NR.

The bar will offer Hip Hop Karaoke, Bingo and the Famous First Words singing gameshow.

There will still be plenty of beer, but they will all be 0% – Brew Dog’s Wake Up Call, a Coffee Stout and Hazy AF (an alcohol-free take on its existing New England IPA), join Nanny State and Punk AF on the menu, alongside 15 taps of draft alcohol-free craft beer along with alcohol-free spirits and Designated Cider, the new alcohol-free Cider from Hawkes.

The bar will be open from 12pm-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm-11: 30pm Friday and Saturday.

The AF bar is a pilot that they hope to roll out throughout the UK and Europe, as apparently 24% of beer drinkers choosing more low or no-alcohol options.

James Watt, Captain of BrewDog, said: ‘Drinkers opting for low or no alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience. And that’s just the beer – forget about places in which to enjoy it.

‘We are going to change that. We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that. It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative.

Alcohol-free does not need to be synonymous with taste-free. ‘Drink All You Can Jan’ is our anti Dry January. Whether you have cut alcohol out or are cutting back we want to show that alcohol-free doesn’t mean compromising on quality or taste.’

