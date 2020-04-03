🔥Brescia will forfeit games if Serie A season resumes, insists president Massimo Cellino🔥

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has vowed to forfeit his team’s remaining games should the Serie A season resume, given both the potential health risks of the coronavirus pandemic and the “absolute chaos” at an administrative level.

Serie A ground to a halt in early March due to the Covid-19 crisis, with Italy one of the worst-affected European countries early on. At least 15 Serie A players have contracted Covid-19.

Brescia is the third-worst hit province in Italy with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths, and club president Cellino says he will not risk the health of Brescia players, staff or fans in a desperate attempt to finish the 2019/20 campaign.

“This season doesn’t make sense anymore,” Cellino told Gazzetta dello Sport. “We’re all stopped, no team will return the same as before, matches played behind closed doors, and then there’s the risk to the health of the players.

“Returning to activity is pure craziness. If they force us to, I am ready to not put out the team and lose the matches 3-0 by default out of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who aren’t here anymore.”

Wembley lights up for Italy

Brescia are bottom of the table on 16 points, and currently sit nine points adrift of safety with goal difference also counting against them.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito recently accused Cellino of sabotaging a prospective return date in an attempt to ensure the season is cancelled with no title winners and no relegation – an outcome which would ensure Brescia remain in the top flight.

However, former Leeds owner Cellino said: “I don’t care at all about relegation. So far we have deserved it and I have my blame in that, too.

“I’m speaking generally … to prolong the season we would need to change all national and international rules – player contracts, balance sheets, deadlines with the banks, transfer market, preparation, start of the new season. Absolute chaos.”

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League has already been ended, with Club Brugge declared as champions one game before the division was set to split into a play-off system – but promotion and relegation have been scrubbed out.

Additional reporting by Reuters.