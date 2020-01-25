brentford-vs-leicester-city,-fa-cup-fourth-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Is it magic though? Is it? The best thing about the FA Cup is that we get weird games like this between a confusingly talented Brentford and almost-title-challengers-but-not-really Leicester, at a non-traditional kick off time of 12: 45pm, and so for that reason let us say that yes, the cup is great.

This could be a really entertaining game. Brentford have some brilliant players and are pushing for a playoff place this season but might feel like they have to adjust their style of play for the visit of such talented opposition. Their starting XI doesn’t have Ollie Watkins in it either….