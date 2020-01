brentford-vs-leicester-city,-fa-cup-fourth-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Is it magic though? Is it? The best thing about the FA Cup is that we get weird games like this between a confusingly talented Brentford and almost-title-challengers-but-not-really Leicester, at a non-traditional kick off time of 12: 45pm, and so for that reason let us say that yes, the cup is great. 

This could be a really entertaining¬†game. Brentford have some brilliant players and are pushing for a playoff place this season but might feel like they have to adjust their style of play for the visit of such¬†talented opposition. Their starting XI doesn’t have Ollie Watkins in it either….