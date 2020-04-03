🔥Brentford players agree 'significant' wage deferral during coronavirus shutdown🔥

Brentford’s first-team players have agreed to defer their wages during the coronavirus shutdown, while some non-footballing staff at the club have been furloughed.

The agreement, as reported by Standard Sport, will see player wages capped at £5,000-a-week until football resumes, allowing the club to top up the salaries of those furloughed to 100 per cent.

It is understood that manager Thomas Frank, as well as his coaching staff and senior management team, will also be deferring their wages.

In a statement, Brentford’s directors said: “Similar to many football clubs and other businesses, a number of our staff are simply unable to carry out their day-to-day duties from home or their workstreams have been severely hampered.

“We have therefore taken the decision to furlough a number of our staff by utilising the Government’s Covid-19 Job Retention Scheme. We are incredibly grateful to them for their commitment to Brentford FC and thank them for their understanding.”

Club captain Pontus Jansson said: “The players have been speaking about how we could show the Club our support through a difficult time.

“Our team spirit has been a big factor in our results this season, so I am very pleased that we, as a united squad, are able to show how much we appreciate being part of this Club.”