brendan-rodgers-rules-out-james-maddison-jesse-lingard-transfer-deal-with-manchester-united

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison is in talks to sign a new contract at Leicester and has ruled out a move for the midfielder this January.

Maddison has racked up six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and his outstanding form for Leicester has caught the attention of Manchester United, the club the 23-year-old has supported since childhood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a creative midfielder and has identified the England international as one of his top targets, along with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham’s Harry Winks.

However, Rodgers insists Maddison will be staying at Leicester for the time being as he’s key to their hopes of securing of top-four finish.

Asked about United’s reported interest in Maddison, Rodgers replied: ‘There’s no message, it’s a month and pre-January there’s lots of speculation around lots of our players which is great because they’re talents and it means they and the team are doing very well.

‘But nobody will leave here in January, that’s for sure. We want to add to the squad if we can.

‘It’s been a fantastic first part of the season for us and we’ve started the second well so we want to continue with that rhythm and continuity with the player, developing them and the team and then see where we arrive at the end of the season.

‘There’s no pressure to sell him and no need for us to sell. Our idea is to keep the squad together and can we add to it rather than diminish the quality.’

At the weekend, The Mirror claimed that United had offered Jesse Lingard plus £45million to sign Maddison, but Rodgers rubbished these rumours.

Asked about these reports, Rodgers replied: ‘You’re all talking speculation. I don’t talk about speculation and gossip.

James is a very, very talented player, a wonderful player and he will be here in January and beyond.’

United’s chances of signing Grealish were also dented this month as Aston Villa boss Dean Smith ruled out a winter move for the midfielder.

‘He’s a big target for many teams,’ Smith said.

‘Our owners are very ambitious in establishing us as a top Premier League club; to do that you need to keep your best players.

‘People can keep looking but they can’t touch. We want to keep our best players and he’s showing he’s one of the best in the Premier League.’

