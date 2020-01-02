Brenda Blethyn wants Vera to go on for as long as she can – even if she has to play her on a ‘zimmer’

Brenda Blethyn has revealed she would love to continue filming Vera for as long as she can – even if she has to play her on a ‘zimmer’.

The actress will be back as our much-loved detective DCI Stanhope in January 2020 as we embark on series 10.

Ahead of the new season, Brenda exclaimed that she will continue to play Vera for as long as she can.

‘I’m fit and well. Why not? It’s a comfort. You want Vera to go on,’ she began.

‘You look forward to doing more. After you’ve had a breather. But I don’t think I can play Vera on a Zimmer. Or maybe I can.’

Recently ITV dropped a first-look clip of series 10 and sees Vera moaning at Aidan Healy (Kenny Doughty) ‘you haven’t got peas with mine, have you?’

To which he responds? ‘Have I ever got peas in yours?’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The trailer then skips to different clips of our favourite detective asking questions and just being generally well…Vera.

‘Get out and start searching,’ she shouts.

‘What have we got? Where did you run? What did you talk about? What do you know?’

Taking to Twitter ITV posted: ‘Aye pet, we’re heading up north because DCI Stanhope is back on the scene. The new series of Vera. Starts Sunday 12 January only on @ITV @BrendaBlethyn @VeraSeries.’

We can’t wait to see our favourite detective back in action.

Brenda had previously let slip that the show was back filming in April, while talking about the success of the series with Lorraine Kelly.

She told her: ‘You always hope… when we did the pilot that they will make it in a series and it’s always a wonderful thrill each year when it’s recommissioned, and we are starting season ten end of April.’

Speaking about the new series now it’s official, Brenda said: ‘Along with the rest of the cast of Vera, I’m delighted to be embarking on series 10.

‘The enthusiasm and warmth shown to Vera has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to get started. Newcastle here we come!’

Joining DCI Vera Stanhope for the next episodes will be the ever-reliable DC Kenny Lockhart (Jon Morrison), DC Mark Edwards (Riley Jones), DC Jacqueline Williams (Ibinabo Jack) and Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue (Paul Kaye) will be rounding out the team once more.

The show has become a massive hit with ITV viewers, averaging at 7.9million viewers as North-East detective Vera beats out the best when it comes to cracking down on crime.

It’s also one of the most successful imported drama titles in Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Norway, and has been sold to more than 150 territories worldwide.

Series 10 will focus on four brand-new, self-contained stories.

Vera will be back on 12 January on ITV at 8pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Call The Midwife confirmed to last until at least 2022 with two more series

MORE: Death In Paradise officially renewed for two more series with new main character





