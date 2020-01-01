breast-cancer-treatment-breakthrough-has-‘enormous-potential’-to-save-thousands

A new computer programme which diagnoses breast cancer more accurately than trained doctors has raised hopes that countless lives could be saved in future.

New research by British and American scientists has been likened to ‘a spell-check for writing emails.’

They have developed an algorithm which could save thousands by spotting tumours radiologists might otherwise not spot.

During a ground-breaking trial, it slashed the number of missed cases – ‘false negatives’ – from almost one in ten to just one in thirty-seven.

The undiagnosed tumours can lead to life-threatening delays in treatment.

The break-through could also help prevent ‘false positives’ during routine screening – sparing women unnecessary surgery on areas which doctors wrongly suspected of being cancerous.

The study found wrong detections were reduced from about one in eighteen to nearly one in a hundred.

Mammograms play a crucial role in combating the disease but can suggests lesions are suspicious, before they turn out to be benign once operated upon.

Study co-author Dr Mozziyar Etemadi, an assistant professor of anaesthesiology at Northwestern University, Chicago, explained: ‘This is a huge advance in the potential for early cancer detection.

‘Breast cancer is one of the highest causes of cancer mortality in women. Finding cancer earlier means it can be smaller and easier to treat.

‘We hope this will ultimately save a lot of lives.’

The machine-learning device was designed and trained using mammography images, mostly from women in the UK, and correctly identified cancers better than experts.

When tested on 25,856 unidentified women from three NHS hospital trusts and 3,097 from Northwestern Medicine, there were far fewer cases of cancer being incorrectly identified or missed.

The results, published in the journal Nature, demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) could ‘potentially be applied in clinical settings around the world,’ the researchers said.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women globally, occurring in about one in eight.

Mammography is the most widely used screening tool, but diagnosing cancer from its images is challenging.

Overall, one in five cases are missed by radiologists – twice the rate of that in the study.

Another co-lead author, Scott McKinney, a software engineer at Google Health in California, said: ‘Computers are really good at these tasks.

‘We hope someday this tool for radiologists becomes as ubiquitous as spell-check for writing e-mail.’

It is hoped that AI tools could support decision-making and therefore reduce staff workload.

Dominic King, UK lead at Google Health London, added: ‘Our team is really proud of these research findings, which suggest we are on our way to developing a tool that can help clinicians spot breast cancer with greater accuracy.

‘Further testing, clinical validation and regulatory approvals are required before this could start making a difference for patients, but we’re committed to working with our partners towards this goal.’

Currently, women aged between 50 and 71 are invited to receive a mammogram on the NHS every three years, with the disease affecting more than 55,000 UK women each year – killing more than 11,000.

Worldwide, it is estimated more than two million women developed the disease last year – leading to at least 600,000 deaths.

Co-author Professor the Lord Ara Darzi of Denham, of Imperial College London, said: ‘There will of course a number of challenges to address before AI could be implemented in mammography screening programmes around the world, but the potential for improving healthcare and helping patients is enormous.’

Dr Etemadi also cautioned that further trials were needed to better understand how the process could work – and suggested ‘the ultimate goal’ was to find the best way to combine AI with human intelligence.