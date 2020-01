Police and security forces are present.IANS | Representational

An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 20) morning. All three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on their official Twitter account.

Arms and ammunition were recovered following the encounter, and a search operation is currently underway.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)