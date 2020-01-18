Breaking | Shabana Azmi injured in car accident at Mumbai Pune expressway

Twitter/ANI

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been seriously injured after her car rammed into a truck on Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza.

She has serious injury on their forehead and were admitted to MGM hospital Panvel for emergency.

As per sources, “The couple will be sent to Mumbai as soon as possible. The accident is serious and the car is damaged very badly. Her brother Baba Azmi has left from Mumbai and is on his way to meet Javed and Shabana Azmi.”

The news is shocking as just days ago Poet, lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. Both husband and wife wore vibrant and hot red colour dress on this occasion. Celebrities attended his birthday bash from Amir Khan to his wife Kiran Rao. Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda were also seen at the birthday party.

We wish a speedy recovery for Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.