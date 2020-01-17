BREAKING | Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 am

Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts.

New death warrant has been issued against the Nirbhaya’s rape case convicts for their hanging on February 1 at 6 am.

The development came minutes after the Delhi court asked the Tihar jail authorities whether the Nirbhaya case convicts have been informed about the rejection of their mercy plea by President Kovind.

Seeking a response from the jail authorities, additional sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had earlier adjourned the matter for 4.30 pm on Friday.

The court’s observations came in after public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed moved a fresh application seeking issuance of death warrants against the four death row convicts.

He informed the Court that no plea is pending before it or any other forum.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)