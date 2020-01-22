Breaking: Bengaluru MLA N.A. Haris wounded in a blast, sustains leg injury

Nalapad Ahmed Harisfacebook

Bengaluru’s MLA NA Haris has been injured in what appears to be a minor explosion at a private event in Viveknagar. The incident took place at around 8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday and the ruling Congress leader was rushed to the St. Philomena Hospital, where he is under observation.

Haris was attending the celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s birth anniversary when the minor blast took place. Besides the MLA, 5 others have been injured in the blast – also being treated in the same hospital.

According to our sources on the ground, the blast is believed to be a firecracker, but the police are investigating the scene. But Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad suspects a foul play.

“There was something under the chair that my father sat on. It exploded. My father has injuries on his leg, his friend hurt his hand. We’re shocked something like this has happened in our constituency. Don’t know who did it,” Nalapad was quoted as saying.

The police are conducting their investigations at the scene and further details are awaited.

“There was a cracker show. Immediately after the cracker show, there was a minor blast. Our officials including the ACP and DCP have reached the spot. Everyone has confirmed it was a cracker blast. The area has been sanitised,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNM.

The doctor treating the Congress leader said there appears to be a minor blood clot in his left leg. “We are taking his X-Ray and analysing further. At the look of it, it seems like a very minor injury,” Dr Shankar Prasad, medical director, St Philomena’s Hospital told Deccan Herald.

This is a developing story…