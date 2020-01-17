breaking-bad’s-hank-schrader-revived-for-better-call-saul-as-spin-off-series-is-cancelled

Breaking Bad fave Hank Schrader will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming series of Better Call Saul as it was announced that the spin-off will be ending after six seasons.

The last time we saw Hank, the brother-in-law of drug lynchpin Walter White, he came to a rather unfortunate end at the hands of white supremacist Jack Welker.

But it seems like the DEA agent will be coming back to life in the coming months, after it was revealed that actor Dean Norris would be returning to the Breaking Bad universe and reprising the role for Better Call Saul season five.

Hank will appear on the show for two episodes, while his DEA partner Steven Gomez, played by Steven Michael Quezada, will guest star.



Also stepping across from Breaking Bad is Ed Galbraith, the vacuum salesman played by the late Robert Galbraith.

Prior to his tragic death in October, the actor had recently reprised the role in Netflix’s spin-off movie El Camino, which followed Jesse Pinkman and picked up immediately after the dramatic show’s dramatic finale.

The news of Hank’s return follows the announcement that Better Call Saul would be returning for its sixth and final season in 2021.

The critically acclaimed prequel series follows Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from con-man into the scheming lawyer who would go on to represent Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

Announcing the news, show-runner Peter Gould thanked fans for allowing them to tell the story of ‘our complicated and comprised hero, Jimmy McGill’ saying: ‘We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible.

‘Next month we start work on the sixth and final season – we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.’

Better Call Saul season five returns to Netflix on Monday 24 February.





