breaking-bad:-the-heroism-and-foolishness-of-hank-in-10-instances-from-the-show.

Apart from the main man in Breaking Bad, Walter White, Hank Schrader is one of the most influential and important members of the BB family. When Walter White disappeared in the middle of his cancer diagnosis and accordingly treatment, there’s obviously a bit of uncertainty in the surrounding.

Here are all the heroic feats of Hank along with some of the worst things he ever did over the expanse of the show.

One of the most heroic thing that Hank did, was confronting Walt. The decision to take the edge off in the form of a few cigars was one of the worst thing Hank had ever done. Another heroic thing Hand did was battling the cousin to have one and the supreme purpose of life which was to take revenge for Taco. At first, they were thinking that Walter White was the person they had to chase. After a while, it becomes clear that they’re going for Hank.

At various scenes in the show, it can be seen that Hank takes time to open up with certain characters and allow them to know how he feels. This can also be considered as one of the heroic aspect of Hank. The other worst thing Hank did was not calling for backup. If Hank had decided to call backup when he had arrested Walt, as opposed to calling Marie to tell her the news, they might have a chance.

Add Tuco shootout to the list of the most iconic things Hank had done. Hank has many shades that we have witnessed throughout the episodes. He achieves heroic feats but also commits errors like a normal human being. And that’s the thing audience enjoys watching.