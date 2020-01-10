breaded-pork-escalopes-with-cabbage,-apple-and-fennel-slaw-recipe

A supper to bring brightness to cold and dull days. These crimsons, reds and pinks are perfect with the greyness of daytime skies in winter.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the slaw

1 small bulb of fennel

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tart apple

¼ small white cabbage (tough central core removed and discarded), very finely sliced

¼ small red cabbage (tough central core removed and discarded), very finely sliced

1 carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

30g blanched hazelnuts, halved and toasted in a dry frying pan

1 tbsp poppy seeds

For the dressing

1½ tsp Dijon mustard

¾ tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp cider vinegar

½ garlic clove, grated to a purée

2½ tbsp hazelnut oil

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (a fruity, not a grassy one)

For the escalopes

150g white breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

100g plain flour

1.3kg pork escalopes (or 6 pork loin steaks)

3 tbsp groundnut oil

METHOD