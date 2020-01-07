brazilian-woman’s-face-rebuilt-with-help-of-her-smartphone

A Brazilian cancer patient who said people would recoil from her after she lost her eye and part of her jaw has been given a new face, thanks to pictures taken on her smartphone.
Denise Vicentin, 53, was diagnosed with cancer 30 years ago, which resulted in the gradual loss of the side of her face.
Her marriage broke down, her speech became slurred, and she had difficulty eating.
She was put in touch with pioneering scientists at Paulista University in Sao Paulo, who use the cameras on a person’s mobile phone to recreate the face.
Rodrigo Salazar, the lead researcher, took pictures from multiple angles to construct a three-dimensional model of the intact half of Ms Vicentin’s face.
A graphic designer then used this to create a digital mirror image, which was 3D printed and used as a prototype to craft the silicone prosthetic.
“In the past, it took much longer work, hours of sculpting by hand, and the process was very invasive, with material on the patient’s face to get an imprint of their appearance,” he said.
“Today with cell phone pictures, we create a three-dimensional model.”
The entire process, including meticulous skin and eye-colour-matching, took 12 hours, halving the time usually required using traditional methods, and slashing the cost of specialist prosthetic equipment which can be up to $500,000 (£380,000).
His colleague Luciano Dib got the idea to use 3D printing for prosthetic models when he saw people using 3D printers in shopping centres.
Since then, more than 50 patients have been treated by the team over five years, and Mr Salazar was listed in the MIT Technology Review 2019 as one of the Innovators Under 35 for Latin America.
For Ms Vicentin, the procedure has been life-changing.
She told AFP that she had suffered frequent humiliation in public, saying: “at places like the bowling alley, I felt them looking.”
She added that some people “would even leave when they saw me”.
But with her new prosthetic, fitting into her face using magnets which attach onto titanium implants, Ms Vicentin will be able to walk the streets with confidence.
She said she was “so happy” with her new face that she didn’t even take it off to go to sleep.
In 2021, Mr Salazar and Mr Dib plan to open Plus Identity, a non-profit organisation, as well as a treatment centre for facial prostheses funded by Paulista University.
They predict that 3D printers will soon be able to produce the final silicone prosthetic models, meaning that sufferers of head and neck cancers, which Mr Salazar described as presenting the highest suicide rates of all cancers, can be given a fast, inexpensive and dignifying opportunity to regain their identity.