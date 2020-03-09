brazilian-soccer-legend-ronaldinho-still-detained-in-paraguay-over-false-passport-claims

After Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay over altered passports, his defense team is asking he be moved to accommodate arrest as he awaits the results of his legal case, in accordance with Globo. This comes as prosecutors in Paraguay suspect that Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis committed other crimes throughout their stay static in Paraguay, Globo reported.Ronaldinho was in the united kingdom to wait a charity event the other day when officials found the illegal passports in his hotel near Asuncion, in accordance with ESPN Brasil. Ronaldinho and his brother claimed that the passports received in their mind as “something special” at the Asuncion airport by organizers which were associated with the charity event. However, Federico Delfino of the prosecutors office revealed they did leave Brazil with legal documents, but entered Paraguay with fake passports. Ronaldinho and his brother are in a prison in the administrative centre city of Asuncion. The allegations over being involved with other crimes were created by prosecutor Osmar Legal. “Regulations should be the same for everything, whether Ronaldinho or any citizen,” Legal said. The precise charge against them is for utilizing the documents, plus they haven’t been accused of tampering using them. Legal wouldn’t normally disclose how many other crimes they believe he and his brother committed, only saying that we now have indications they committed crimes yet can’t disclose them because of the active investigation.

Ronaldinho, who’s serving as you of Brazil’s new ambassador of tourism, has handled issues concerning his passport during the past. Back 2015, he previously his Brazil passport confiscated by the country’s authorities after he was convicted of an illegal construction scheme in Porto Alegre. Ronaldinho was forced to cover a $2 million fine to be able to regain his passport, which he did in September 2019.Ronaldinho and his brother will undoubtedly be forced in which to stay Paraguay before current situation is resolved. The duo will be permitted to remain at an area hotel in Asuncion, but will undoubtedly be under custody of the authorities.”[Ronaldinho and his brother] aren’t being detained, they’re still under judicial investigation plus they need to testify. Then it’ll be decided if they will undoubtedly be arrested or not,” Paraguay’s interior minister Euclides Acevedo told ESPN Brasil.Ronaldinho continues to declare that these were “tricked” into accepting the fake passports.

The Brazilian soccer star had an extraordinary career before announcing his retirement in 2018. He previously 167 goals during his professional career while adding 33 playing for the Brazilian national team. Ronaldinho helped Brazil win the planet Cup back 2002.