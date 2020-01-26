brazil-storms:-at-least-30-killed-after-devastating-landslides

At least 30 people have been killed in two days of intense storms in southeastern Brazil, officials from the state of Minas Gerais said on Saturday.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced out of their homes following a series of landslides and building collapses.

Television footage showed images of overflowing rivers, flood neighborhoods and trees and utility poles knocked over by the rushing water.

Several highways have also been cut by the flooding, and scores of bridges have been knocked out.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides or buried in destroyed homes. At least two children were listed among the dead.