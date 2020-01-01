brave-man-takes-rudolph-for-a-new-year-dip-in-the-icy-waters-of-the-north-sea

It takes a strong soul to brave the icy waters of the North Sea on the first day of the year – but apparently a strong pair of trunks are optional.

One man and his Rudolph suit were among hundreds who chose to nurse their hangovers with a freezing dip at Whitley Bay, North Tyneside this morning.

The sunshine did nothing to warm the chilly waters off the coast of North East England but that didn’t stop people running in and out of the waves with giant grins on their faces.

But the chills may have got the better of our man in a mankini, who was later spotted protecting his modesty by giving Rudolph a head of hair made of seaweed.

Local Panama Swimming Club had organised the New Year’s Day Dip in previous years but today it was not officially organised by any group or individual.

Instead the event was spread through word-of-mouth but people had been urged not to take part due to safety fears.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade had warned members of the public against going into the sea, stating that they may not have realised there are no official organisers and no apparent safety precautions in place.

In a statement on social media, the organisation said: ‘A few years ago, the event was organised by a local swimming club.

‘However, their participation has now ended and we are concerned that most people taking part will be unaware of this change.

‘To be clear, we are not saying that going into the sea is a dangerous act.’

They added: ‘With the prospect of hundreds of people entering the water in one go, we are concerned that participants may go further into the sea than they would normally, and will also be at risk of cold water shock given the time of year and cold sea conditions.

‘We are releasing this message because we have genuine concerns that a serious incident could take place and that those involved may be expecting a level of organisation and safety cover that will not be present.’

It appears the warning didn’t stop swimmers taking part today – to the amusement of those watching at the sidelines wrapped in coats, hats and scarves.

And there were more brave swimmers stripping off and splashing around at the beach in Kinghorn, Fife, in Scotland.

Almost 200 people took part in The Loony Dook, which dates back to 1986 when it was jokingly suggested as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers.

Now the New Year’s bash raises money for charities with the Kinghorn event raising £1,295 for the RNLI.

Three brave women were spotted wearing bright pink Flintstones inspired costumes while one man took the plunge in a shirt and tie along with two hot water bottles.

Neil Chalmers, a helmsman at Kinghorn Lifeboat Station, said: ‘We’re delighted. It’s really great to see the community out to support us.

‘We’ve had a really busy year with 82 call outs which is a record number for us.

‘Fundraising events like this help to fund the training and equipment.’