Brandy Norwood Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Daughter, Sy’rai Smith, Who Is 17 Years Old — Fans Are Shocked

Singer and actress Brandy has delighted and surprised fans by sharing a stunning photo of her daughter, Sy’rai Iman Smith, who is now 17 years old.

The diva shares her only child with ex-boyfriend Robert “Big Bert” Smith. Many fans have watched Sy’rai being born on the TV special called Brandy: Special Delivery in 2002.

However, since then, the singer and songwriter has kept Sy’rai away from the cameras, which is why supporters were thrilled to get a photo update.

Fans called Sy’rai a natural beauty who looked like both of her parents.

Recently, Sy’rai wrote a piece encouraging girls to love who they are.

She wrote: “I’m bigger than most kids. I can’t do anything about my past, and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside, you can be so ugly. And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change. Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are.”

She went on to say: “That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

Brandy is beaming in her role as a mother.



