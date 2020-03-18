brandon-routh’s-goodbye-message-to-legends-of-tomorrow-fans-is-too-sweet

Now Playing

It’s hard to believe that after six seasons — one on Arrow and five on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — Brandon Routh’s time as the adorkably optimistic Ray Palmer has come to an end. Palmer, along with Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk, departed the series in Tuesday’s episode of Legends after tying the knot in the previous episode.To honor his time in the Atom suit, Routh thanked his co-stars, the show’s crew, and fans for their support over the years in a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Thank you especially to my #Legends family, on-set crew, office staff, writers, and cast. Also thank you to the media & reviewers who get us, & let the world know! You all have made the experience worthwhile, for me personally, and I think, for the fans as well,” Routh wrote. DC Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh Says Filming Ray’s Goodbye Was ‘Really Rough’

He continued: “Speaking of… #FanFamily–thank you for being you. For loving this show and allowing us to grow through our awkward teenage years. There is no show without you. I’m so grateful that we found you–you found us! It’s been a joy collaborating with you. We are a show for those who are okay with accepting the flaws of others–because they are working on accepting their own.” View this post on Instagram Hi All, I have such great resistance in my body in writing this-having to accept that the time has come. There are so many wonderful things to say about my experience on #LegendsOfTomorrow-but in light of the current global threat-I’ll be brief. I’m eternally grateful to the CW, WB, DC and everyone personally involved in bringing me into the #Arrowverse. It has been an incredible ride with several unexpected joys along the way. There are a multitude of wonderful, dedicated, and hardworking crew members and cast members across multiple shows that I’ve been able to team up with. Thank you to all. Thank you especially to my #Legends family, on-set crew, office staff, writers, and cast. Also thank you to the media & reviewers who get us, & let the world know! You all have made the experience worthwhile, for me personally, and I think, for the fans as well. Speaking of… #FanFamily-thank you for being you. For loving this show and allowing us to grow through our awkward teenage years. There is no show without you. I’m so grateful that we found you-you found us! It’s been a joy collaborating with you. 🧡 We are a show for those who are okay with accepting the flaws of others-because they are working on accepting their own. We are goofy, irreverent and earnest all at the same time. Hopefully showing a world where many different types of people can exist-not always perfectly, but always with humor. A balance of Light & Dark. Pessimism & Optimism. Free Will & Destiny. There’s no disputing it’s been a challenge to say goodbye. And that’s because we love this show, these characters, and you the fans. ❤️🙏🏼 With love & gratitude, Brandon Routh #RayPalmer #TheATOM A post shared by Brandon Routh (@brandonjrouth) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4: 37pm PDT

“We are goofy, irreverent and earnest all at the same time,” Routh wrote. “Hopefully showing a world where many different types of people can exist–not always perfectly, but always with humor. A balance of Light & Dark. Pessimism & Optimism. Free Will & Destiny.”Routh concluded his message by touching on the difficulty of leaving behind his beloved character. “There’s no disputing it’s been a challenge to say goodbye. And that’s because we love this show, these characters, and you the fans.” he added.See his full post below.DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

